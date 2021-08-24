Sauk Prairie swimmers bonding outside while new pool is constructed

The Sauk Prairie High School girls' swim team spent the entire 2020 season taking shifts.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, one group of girls would show up early to practice in the high school pool. They would dry off, leave and clear the way for the rest of the team to swim their laps.
The sporadic practice schedule didn't necessarily foster the team-like atmosphere that's typically present in a program that relies on spending long hours together in the pool, in the locker room and on the bus.
Those protocols were no longer present when the Eagles started practice again Aug. 10. The Sauk Prairie High School pool was also no longer present, leaving the Eagles to spend the early portion of the 2021 season at the outdoor pool in Prairie du Sac.
"We’re going to be outside for at least another month, which actually kind of works out great with COVID," Sauk Prairie head coach Melani Guentherman said Aug. 18. "It’s just safer. And then we’ll be going to a larger pool, so it’ll be a little bit easier to distance and spread apart in the pool, but we’ll see what the requirements will be when we get there. At this point, when we’re inside, we’ll be back to masks, but not cohorts.
"It’s been really nice to have the whole team together."
The cohorts are what made it particularly difficult to swim through last year. The Eagles tried to match each swimmer with a teammate of their relative ability, but it was difficult to create the type of chemistry that breeds success.
"You just don’t have that camaraderie and playful competition at all the practices that’s there when you get more of them together," Guentherman said. "You just kind of build more synergy when you’re all together. They tend to get more out of it and it’s more fun."
Everyone dove back in the water Saturday, when Sauk Prairie competed in a season-opening six-team invitational DeForest hosted in McFarland. Savannah Acker won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 1.91 seconds and the Eagles finished in the middle of the pack while enjoying the return to invitational-style swimming.
“The girls in particular are just looking forward to it," Guentherman said of the return to larger meets after 2020 primarily consisted of duals. "We’ll be masked on the bus and still sitting apart, but they get to be together all day. A lot of them have friends on other teams, and it’s just kind of the whole day experience as much as anything. It’s just fun for them."
That was taken away last year, when Sauk Prairie opted out of the WIAA postseason due to concerns with the number of people present in the facility during the pandemic. Therefore, the Eagles' season ended with an October invitational in Baraboo, while some schools across Wisconsin competed at state in November or during the alternate fall season last spring.
“I don’t second-guess our decision at all, but the girls gun for sectionals and state every year. That’s a huge carrot that they set goals around," Guentherman said. "It was harder last year for some of the girls to motivate themselves, because, ‘OK, yes I can do my best,’ and that kind of thing, but deep down they know it’s not the same as going to state. Whereas this year, hopefully, we’ll hold our breath, but I think we’ve got a lot of girls with a lot of goals now.
"We’ve got a lot of potential and a lot of really hardworking girls."
There are also a lot of swimmers for the Eagles. There were 24 swimmers out for the team on the opening day of practice, which Guentherman said was the biggest Sauk Prairie girls' swim team in at least four years.
While Guentherman said its been fantastic to see new faces in the pool, she credits Sauk Prairie's seniors with getting them there.
"Last year’s seniors and the current seniors really worked hard to spread the word at Pool Sharks, which is our summer club program. Just, ‘Hey, give it a try.’" Guentherman said of the program's internal recruiting process. "So we have at least two girls who have never swim competitively before out for the team. And then several who are on the fence and a couple sophomores who didn’t swim last year who jumped in this year, so I think positive word of mouth from the girls is really what did it.
"Our captains this year are Ashley Pape and Amelia Hunter. They had a big part in it, they were really rah-rah'ing, but our whole senior class is awesome. Really diverse personalities, but just really nice girls and positive role models."
They'll also be the first group to dive into the new Sauk Prairie pool when it's ready. The aquatics facility, which was part of a $64.9 million referendum that passed in the spring of 2020, will have a seating capacity of about 700 when constructed — and fully open to the public.
In the time being, the Eagles are getting their work done outdoors — and as one.