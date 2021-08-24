Sauk Prairie swimmers bonding outside while new pool is constructed

"You just don’t have that camaraderie and playful competition at all the practices that’s there when you get more of them together," Guentherman said. "You just kind of build more synergy when you’re all together. They tend to get more out of it and it’s more fun."

Everyone dove back in the water Saturday, when Sauk Prairie competed in a season-opening six-team invitational DeForest hosted in McFarland. Savannah Acker won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 1.91 seconds and the Eagles finished in the middle of the pack while enjoying the return to invitational-style swimming.

“The girls in particular are just looking forward to it," Guentherman said of the return to larger meets after 2020 primarily consisted of duals. "We’ll be masked on the bus and still sitting apart, but they get to be together all day. A lot of them have friends on other teams, and it’s just kind of the whole day experience as much as anything. It’s just fun for them."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was taken away last year, when Sauk Prairie opted out of the WIAA postseason due to concerns with the number of people present in the facility during the pandemic. Therefore, the Eagles' season ended with an October invitational in Baraboo, while some schools across Wisconsin competed at state in November or during the alternate fall season last spring.