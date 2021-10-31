Stute wins breaststroke title as Baraboo takes third at conference

McFARLAND — McKenzie Stute won her first Badger West Conference title Saturday afternoon.
The Baraboo sophomore won the final individual event of the day, touching the wall in 1 minute, 8.43 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke to set a new pool record at McFarland High School. Stute won by more than a second, while Madison Edgewood's Sam Vega (1:10.07) and Baraboo's Ella Lohr (1:10.65) finished second and third, respectively.
Bianca Brown (1:14.58) added a ninth-place finish as the race was the highlight of Baraboo's meet. The Thunderbirds scored 45 of their 334 points during the 100 breaststroke, and finished the inaugural Badger West Conference meet in third place out of eight teams.
Edgewood scored 584 points to win the Badger West team title. McFarland (391) took second, followed by Baraboo (334), Sauk Prairie (268), Monroe/New Glarus (222), Oregon (210), Lodi/Wisconsin Heights (103) and Portage (38).
Stute and Lohr teamed up with Natalie Gneiser and Anna Balfanz to place second in the 200 medley relay (1:49.47), trailing only Edgewood (1:48.82).
Sauk Prairie's Kassandra Miller, Savannah Acker, Ashley Pape and Kaylee Oleson had a nice day in the relays. The quartet took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.50), and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.50). Edgewood won both events, claiming the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.08 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.02.
Baraboo's Isabella Stout, Clare Stuczynski, Rachel Laux and Balfanz took fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.76), while Stout, Gneiser, Lohr and Stute took fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.90).
Gneiser (2:14.12) and Stute (2:14.76) took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley. Sauk Prairie's Oleson (2:20.51) and Miller (2:22.01) took sixth and ninth in the event, which Madison Edgewood's Anna teDuits won in 2:09.95.
Balfanz took fourth in the 100 backstroke (:59.76) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (:25.32). Baraboo's Bailey Sersland (1:04.74) added a ninth-place finish in the 100 backstroke, while Pape (:26.52) took eighth and Portage's Natalie Weidner (:26.69) took 10th in the 50 freestyle.
Acker (2:02.84) and Sersland (2:05.96) took fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 200 freestyle. Acker also took sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.36), with Gneiser (1:01.61), Lohr (1:01.83), Miller (1:04.53) and Pape (1:07.00) taking seventh through 10th.
Oleson (5:43.81) took seventh in the 500 freestyle, while Baraboo's Rachel Laux (5:59.34) took 10th and Weidner (6:00.20) placed 11th.
Sauk Prairie's Emily VandeHey (:59.25) placed eighth in the 100 freestyle.
Baraboo, Portage and Sauk Prairie are all scheduled to compete in the WIAA Division 2 DeForest sectional on Nov. 6. The Division 2 state meet will be held Nov. 12-13 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.