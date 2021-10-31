Stute wins breaststroke title as Baraboo takes third at conference

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo's Isabella Stout, Clare Stuczynski, Rachel Laux and Balfanz took fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.76), while Stout, Gneiser, Lohr and Stute took fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.90).

Gneiser (2:14.12) and Stute (2:14.76) took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley. Sauk Prairie's Oleson (2:20.51) and Miller (2:22.01) took sixth and ninth in the event, which Madison Edgewood's Anna teDuits won in 2:09.95.

Balfanz took fourth in the 100 backstroke (:59.76) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (:25.32). Baraboo's Bailey Sersland (1:04.74) added a ninth-place finish in the 100 backstroke, while Pape (:26.52) took eighth and Portage's Natalie Weidner (:26.69) took 10th in the 50 freestyle.

Acker (2:02.84) and Sersland (2:05.96) took fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 200 freestyle. Acker also took sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.36), with Gneiser (1:01.61), Lohr (1:01.83), Miller (1:04.53) and Pape (1:07.00) taking seventh through 10th.

Oleson (5:43.81) took seventh in the 500 freestyle, while Baraboo's Rachel Laux (5:59.34) took 10th and Weidner (6:00.20) placed 11th.

Sauk Prairie's Emily VandeHey (:59.25) placed eighth in the 100 freestyle.