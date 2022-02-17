Why Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming is so confident heading into Division 2 state meet

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The long road the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights high school boys swim team faced entering this season wasn’t lost on Todd Wuerger.

The veteran head coach knew the Eagles had plenty of experience to make up for and depth to generate, but he didn’t realize how hard things may actually be until following a fourth-place finish at the season-opening Badger West Conference relays.

“As I reflect back on that relay meet at the beginning of the year when we finished fourth out of five schools and had a couple relay disqualifications, I was like, ‘Dang. We have a long ways to go,’” he said.

The Eagles ultimately got things turned around, winning the league title for a fifth straight time before finishing third at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Baraboo sectional with 10 state qualifiers.

That’s not to say things were easy.

The Eagles, as well as some teams like rival Baraboo, dealt with challenges, including various swimmers getting sidelined with COVID-19. One thing was key to staying the course for Wuerger: belief.

And it’s that faith in themselves that the Eagles are looking to use in order to power them to another strong showing at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“I think it was rough because we had a lot of people out during COVID-19 and that really damaged a lot of our potential points we could have made up,” senior Evan Leece said. “But I think when we had our team back together we were more confident; we realized everybody was here, everybody was in and everybody was ready to win this.

“I think it changed our atmosphere, and we had more belief to win.”

Leece and fellow seniors Ryan Godwin and Matthew Loy have experienced similar positive cultures since they were freshmen. Far from the high-caliber swimmers they are now — Loy qualified in two individual events and all three relays, while Leece and Godwin are in three events apiece — Loy said then-junior Desmon Sachtjen saw something in them three years ago.

“He was clearly a good swimmer, and even though we weren’t good swimmers yet he was always there cheering us on,” Loy said of Sachtjen, a junior at the University of Minnesota. “That passed down from year-to-year, and it’s been a thing ever since.”

Wuerger has done his part in continuing that tradition.

“We pride ourselves on being all inclusive — as long as you’re willing to work hard and have a good attitude, you’re in and we’ll support you,” he said. “When they’re rallying for each other, that’s huge and that’s what’s contributing to our success right now.”

Big dual win sparks surge

After that slow start, successes started to roll in. The Eagles eventually came to a head the week before the Badger West Conference meet as the they grinded out a dual win over league title favorites Madison Edgewood.

Wuerger noted the significance of the win over the Crusaders, and the urgency in picking up that victory was apparent. According to Leece, the entire Eagles team was “really scared that meet and hungry for that win.”

In Godwin’s eyes, it was the culmination of those growing pains and surpassing those roadblocks.

“I think we just gradually got better as the season went on,” he said. “We saw a lot of improvement, especially from the middle of our team — guys coming into their own and growing a lot.”

That was evident at the sectional meet. The Eagles finished third as a team with 288 points, just 15 behind runner-up McFarland (303), while the Crusaders (375) won the team title. Sauk Prairie/Heights produced the third most state qualifiers with all three relays and seven individuals.

Loy enters seeded fourth in both the 50-yard freestyle (21.67 seconds) and 100 freestyle (:47.13) one year after finishing fourth in both, and Sam King is also in a familiar spot. The junior captured silver in the 100 breaststroke in 2021 and is seeded second (:57.49), and is seeded sixth in the 50 free (:22.05) one lane over from Loy.

Leece is making his state return as he’s seeded 10th in the 100 butterfly (:55.94), while junior Austin Kaukl and freshman Damian Henning are making their state debuts. Kaukl is 14th in the 100 backstroke (:57.64) and Henning is 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.18).

Medals well within reach

It means there’s plenty of individual opportunities to reach the podium, and that’s also the case for the Eagles’ relays. Godwin is part of all three, included the top-seeded 200 freestyle relay (1:29.44) alongside King, Leece and Loy.

The 200 medley relay team of Kaukl, King, Leece and Godwin is seeded eighth (1:42.08), and the 400 freestyle relay of Godwin, Leece, Kaukl and Loy is seeded seventh (3:19.32).

“I think we were definitely coming off that conference win,” Godwin said of the Eagles’ strong sectionals performance.

“There was definitely an awe going on there. We were still working off that and then we were racing for ourselves at sectionals, going for those individual cuts. It was a big deal.”

Sauk Prairie/Heights still has work to do. The Eagles finished fourth as a team last season and another top-six finish is on the table with how well they’re seeded.

The Eagles plan on making the most of their chance. King has one more chance at finally knocking off Madison Edgewood freshman Finnley Conklin in the 100 breaststroke, while Leece achieved his dream of competing in four state events.

“It’s just a privilege,” he said. “I wanted to go in four events, and everything worked out.”

Meanwhile, Loy is looking forward to one final chance to drop more time before he takes the next step in his swim career next season. Godwin knows making the most of those chances is just about “doing your best and sending it one last time.”

Wuerger knows they’re capable of that and more.

“They’re actually better than they’re giving themselves credit for — it’s all in their mind,” he said. “The physical training is done for the season, they can’t be in any better shape than they are. Now 80 percent of it is mental and they believe in themselves right now. They’re swimming with a lot of confidence.”

