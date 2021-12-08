Taylor Pfaff's big night leads Baraboo girls basketball to first win; Portage girls move to .500

Still searching for its first win of the season, the Baraboo high school girls basketball team broke into the positive side of the ledger in a big way on Tuesday.
Junior Taylor Pfaff scored in 27 points as one of four Thunderbirds in a double-figures of a 74-17 romp over Mauston in a non-conference game at Baraboo High School. Pfaff was on fire in the first half as she tallied 18 points before the break as the T-Birds (1-4) raced out to a 40-7 lead at the break and never looked back.
Pfaff got plenty of help as well, with sophomore Caitlyn Frank (15), senior Emma Fluette (13) and junior Jadyn Ross (11) also breaking double-figures for the T-Birds. Senior Elle Horn scored a team-high seven points to pace the Golden Eagles (0-4).
Baraboo will look for a second straight win on Friday when it hosts Watertown.
Dynamic duo leads Warriors past Hornets
The pair of Estella Brees and Cameran Ratz was at it again for the Portage girls basketball team Tuesday night, combining for 40 points in the Warriors’ 48-46 non-conference win over Wautoma. the pair was at it again Tuesday night.
Brees tallied a game-high 22 points while Ratz tacked on 18 as the Warriors took the sting out of the Hornets in a non-conference tilt at Wautoma. Brees, a sophomore guard, took over in the second half as she scored 15 of Portage’s 21 points as the Warriors held off a rally attempt by the Hornets.
Ratz meanwhile was instrumental to the Warriors’ hot start, scoring 13 points, including three of her four 3-pointers, as Portage seized a slim 27-24 lead at the break. Montana Groskreutz scored 15 points and Alayna Panich added a dozen to lead the Hornets.
Portage, which improved to 3-3 on the year, will return to action next Tuesday against rival Baraboo.
Lindert lights it up again for Bulldogs
After pouring in 37 points in each of the Pardeeville boys basketball team’s first two games, Derek Lindert’s hot hand showed no signs of slowing down Tuesday.
The Bulldogs senior broke 30 points for the third consecutive game as his 32-point performance helped Pardeeville hold off Fall River, 65-60, in a Trailways West Conference game. Along with Lindert, senior Devin Seth notched 17 points for Pardeeville, which moved to 3-0 on the year.
The Bulldogs actually went into the break trailing the Pirates, 28-23, but the final 18 minutes belonged to Pardeeville, especially Lindert. The 6-foot-1 guard took over down the homestretch, tallying 25 of his game-high 32 points to help pull away and seal the five-point victory.
Colin Vieth scored 25 points and Clay Blevins added 17 to lead Fall River. Pardeeville will put its perfect start to the year on the line Friday when it hosts Hustisford in a non-conference tilt.
Warriors throttle Tigers to stay atop ECC
The Waupun girls basketball team continued its high scoring start to the season Tuesday as the Warriors cruised to an 85-36 win over Ripon in an East Central Conference game.
Senior Abbie Aalsma notched a game-high 23 points as one of three Waupun scorers in double-figures as it improved to 3-0 in ECC play. The Warriors (6-0 overall) took little time getting in front as they built a comfortable 48-21 lead at halftime, thanks in part to a dozen Aalsma points, and they never looked back.
Along with Aalsma, Kayl Peterson (17) and Gracie Gopalan (14) also hit double-digits, while Mady Vandestreek added nine points for the Warriors. Waupun returns to action on Thursday against Berlin.
Pioneers cage Falcons once again
After topping Amherst to punch its ticket to start for the first time in school history last year, the Westfield girls basketball team showed it still has the Falcons’ number on Tuesday.
Sophomore Carly Drew tallied a game-high 28 points, including three 3-pointers, while junior Brandi Lentz added 17 points, including four triples of her own, in a 61-52 win over the Falcons. Things were close at the break as Amherst took a 35-34 lead into halftime, but the Pioneers put the clamps down in the second half.
Westfield (5-0) caged the Falcons to just 17 points in the final 18 minutes as it pulled away for the nine-point win. Hannah Wall had a dozen points and three other Amherst players scored in double-figures, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the pair of Drew and Lentz.
The Pioneers (5-0) will look to keep rolling in their South Central Conference opener on Thursday.