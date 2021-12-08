Taylor Pfaff's big night leads Baraboo girls basketball to first win; Portage girls move to .500

Still searching for its first win of the season, the Baraboo high school girls basketball team broke into the positive side of the ledger in a big way on Tuesday.

Junior Taylor Pfaff scored in 27 points as one of four Thunderbirds in a double-figures of a 74-17 romp over Mauston in a non-conference game at Baraboo High School. Pfaff was on fire in the first half as she tallied 18 points before the break as the T-Birds (1-4) raced out to a 40-7 lead at the break and never looked back.

Pfaff got plenty of help as well, with sophomore Caitlyn Frank (15), senior Emma Fluette (13) and junior Jadyn Ross (11) also breaking double-figures for the T-Birds. Senior Elle Horn scored a team-high seven points to pace the Golden Eagles (0-4).

Baraboo will look for a second straight win on Friday when it hosts Watertown.

Dynamic duo leads Warriors past Hornets

The pair of Estella Brees and Cameran Ratz was at it again for the Portage girls basketball team Tuesday night, combining for 40 points in the Warriors’ 48-46 non-conference win over Wautoma. the pair was at it again Tuesday night.