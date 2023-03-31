Portage’s Owen Benck was the only area player to qualify for the WIAA boys state tennis tournament last season. Having experienced competition on the highest level as a sophomore, Benck has the potential to make a serious run at this year’s state title.

While they didn’t make appearances at states, Reedsburg and Baraboo both finished in the top 10 at the Waunakee sectional last year. Expect more success from these teams, as the Thunderbirds return freshman standout David Wetzel and junior George Stelling.

For the Beavers, the doubles pairing of Simon Wenninger and Jordan Matyas will be a tough matchup for most opponents.

Teams were able to start matches on Mar. 31, with sub-sectionals beginning May. 22 or May. 23 and sectionals coming immediately after on May. 24 or May. 25.

The individual state tournament is scheduled to start on June 1 and go through June 3. The team state tournament will conclude postseason play from June 9-10.

Here are eight boys tennis players to keep an eye on this upcoming season.

Ayden Wildman, sr., Sauk Prairie

Things to know: As a freshman, Wildman finished third in the Badger North conference tournament. Since then, Wildman has been Sauk Prairie’s No.1 singles player and that will continue this season.

Quotable: “Ayden is the type of player every coach hopes to have on their team, he is hardworking, dependable, and is always looking for ways to improve,” Sauk Prairie coach Morgan Lee said. “I am very excited to see what his junior season brings and to watch him rise to the challenge of taking on some of the top players in the state again this year.”

Owen Benck, jr., Portage

Things to know: Benck had a very successful sophomore campaign, posting a 16-5 record and placing third at the East Troy sectional. His aforementioned appearance at the Division 2 state singles tournament made him the first Portage player to accomplish such a feat since 2009.

Quotable: “Owen took over the #1 varsity singles position his sophomore year and will return to this spot for Portage this coming season,” Portage coach Sarah Pulliam said. “Owen is a student of the sport, reflecting on each match in order to reach the next level. As a leader and mentor on the team, Owen is not only looking to improve his skills, but also the skills of new players. With his game and personal goals, Owen will be a tough opponent within the Badger Conference and throughout the state of Wisconsin.

George Stelling, jr., Baraboo

Things to know: Stelling was part of a doubles team that helped Baraboo place fifth at the Waunakee sub-sectionals and ninth during sectionals. Stelling and doubles partner Will Davies were the only members of the Thunderbirds team at sectionals in Waunakee.

Myles Nampel, jr., Beaver Dam

Things to know: As a underclassman last year, Nampel put up a valiant effort against the No. 2 seed at the Watertown sub-sectional. With another year of experience, expect the Golden Beavers star to possibly qualify for a sectional showing this year.

Simon Wenninger and Jordan Matyas, jr., Reedsburg

Things to know: Matyas and Wenninger helped Reedsburg reach the Waunakee sectional. The duo won their opening match in the sub-sectional in straight sets. Their next step as partners is to gain a victory during the sectional round of the postseason.

Giovani Rojas, so., Reedsburg

Things to know: In his freshman year, Rojas helped Reedsburg finish fourth at the Waunakee sub-sectional. He did so by reaching the semifinals, after winning his opening-round match in straight sets.

David Wetzel, so., Baraboo

Things to know: During his first season of high school tennis last year, Wetzel was Baraboo’s No. 3 singles player. He is expected to rise in the rotation with the departure of seniors Sean Zuzunaga and Joseph Philip. Wetzel showed his early potential by winning his opening-round match at the Waunakee sub-sectional last spring.

Mason Hawkins, sr., Mauston

Things to know: Hawkins is returning for his senior year as the team’s No. 1 singles player. He will look to advance further in the postseason after losing to top-seeded Mark Miller of Madison Edgewood in the Portage sub-sectionals last spring.

GALLERY: Area boys tennis teams take on the Badger North Conference tournament