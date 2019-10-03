Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Tennis, figure skating, softball.
Most memorable sports moment: Last year’s subsectionals tennis match. Playing No. 1 singles, I beat my opponent to advance to sectionals.
Game-day superstition: I have to hold my tennis racket a certain way when I play.
Nickname: Lysa.
Favorite sport: Tennis.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Brewers.
Favorite athletes: Denis Shapovalov and Coco Gauff.
Favorite movie: I have a lot, but my favorite summer movie was “Five Feet Apart.” It brings awareness to cystic fibrosis, which affects a young family friend.
Favorite book: I have many.
Favorite food: Buttered noodles.
Favorite restaurant: Panda Express.
Dream vacation: Hawaii or Germany.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite opponent: Kohler tennis players because they always seem to be the team to beat and it’s a good measure of my tennis skills and abilities.
Most underrated teammate: The new members of the tennis team because many of them have not had much experience with the sport, but they are athletic and have been doing a good job, and shouldn’t be underestimated.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Play hard, but the most important thing to remember is have fun doing it.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would spend it on the organizations I volunteer for and then I would buy a few items for my family, friends and myself, and then invest the rest.
What are three words that describe you? Hard-working, dependable, trustworthy.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Serena Williams.
Role models: My parents. They are the ones I get my descriptive words from.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Any pump-up songs
Pregame meal: Anything with protein.
Game-day routine: Healthy breakfast and lunch and plenty of water.
