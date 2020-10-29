ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hannah Budde, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Tennis, NHS, PALS and Student Council.
Most memorable sports moment: Becoming conference champs in tennis with my best friends last year.
Game-day superstition: I always have to be wearing something on my wrist, such as a hair tie or scrunchy.
Nickname: Han.
Favorite sport: Tennis.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Brewers.
Favorite athlete(s): Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer.
Favorite movie: Any of Harry Potter movies.
Favorite book: none.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Noodles and Company.
Dream vacation: Any place that’s sunny and warm with a clear water beach.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Slinger, I know some of their players from club tennis and they always make for a good match.
Why do you like playing sports? I have met most of my best friends playing tennis. I also enjoy the competitive aspect, as well as the physical fitness.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Try to make the best of it while you can. Try to make some friends and ultimately just have fun.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Probably a nice big house with a pool and an expensive car. I’d probably buy my parents a bigger house as well.
What are three words that describe you? Intelligent, Hard-working and goofy.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Post Malone.
Role models: My sister, my mom, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams
What songs do you listen to before a game? “We Ready” by Archie Eversole or “Mother’s Daughter” by Miley Cyrus.
Pre-game meal: Scrambled eggs with a glass of chocolate milk.
Game-day routine: I normally try to drink Gatorade throughout the day to keep myself hydrated. I try to be positive throughout the day as well, because I believe that will help my mood for my match. I’ll get a good warmup in before the match and genuinely just try to have fun.
