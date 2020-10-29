ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hannah Budde, Beaver Dam

Why do you like playing sports? I have met most of my best friends playing tennis. I also enjoy the competitive aspect, as well as the physical fitness.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Try to make the best of it while you can. Try to make some friends and ultimately just have fun.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Probably a nice big house with a pool and an expensive car. I’d probably buy my parents a bigger house as well.

What are three words that describe you? Intelligent, Hard-working and goofy.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Post Malone.

Role models: My sister, my mom, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams

What songs do you listen to before a game? “We Ready” by Archie Eversole or “Mother’s Daughter” by Miley Cyrus.

Pre-game meal: Scrambled eggs with a glass of chocolate milk.

Game-day routine: I normally try to drink Gatorade throughout the day to keep myself hydrated. I try to be positive throughout the day as well, because I believe that will help my mood for my match. I’ll get a good warmup in before the match and genuinely just try to have fun.

