Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie each win flight at Badger West Conference tennis meet

The Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie high school tennis teams each left Saturday's Badger West Conference meet with champions.
Baraboo's Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie won the No. 1 doubles title on their home court, while Sauk Prairie's Ava Andres won at No. 3 singles and Reedsburg's Halle Hahn won at No. 4 singles.
It wasn't enough for anybody to catch Madison Edgewood, however. The Crusaders won three flights on Saturday to win the first ever Badger West Conference team title.
Edgewood finished with 12 conference points between the dual-meet season and the tournament. Sauk Prairie finished second overall with 10 points, while Reedsburg (8), Baraboo (6), Oregon (4), Portage (2) and Monroe (0) rounded out the seven-team conference standings.
"Overall, I am incredibly proud of our performance in the tournament and in the season," Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek said. "We knew that Madison Edgewood was going to play well and offer us a challenge, but we were hoping that we could pull off a few upsets to bring us a little closer to that conference win. I am happy that we held our position as second in the conference and did so in a dominating fashion. We have such a promising group of young ladies composing our team, and it's wonderful to see their hard work and determination throughout the season pay off."
Lewison and Koppie fought through a tough No. 1 doubles bracket. The seniors started their day with a bye before claiming a 7-5, 6-3, 10-5 win over Reedsburg's Emily Wood and Sophie Tourdot in the semifinals.
Lewison and Koppie swept to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Edgewood's Maeve Shannahan and Sam Buckner in the finals. Sauk Prairie's Lauren Frey and Faith Holler beat Wood and Tourdot in the third-place match.
Andres cruised through the No. 3 singles bracket. The top-seeded sophomore followed up her bye with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Baraboo's Emily Finnegan and a 6-2, 6-0 win over Reedsburg's Emma Rockweiler.
"In her first match, she struggled to get her footing in the first set against a Baraboo player who consistently got the ball back. Midway through the set, she started generating more pace on the ball," Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek said of Andres. "Once she found the formula, she sailed through the second set. In the championship match, Ava took offensive control and didn't let up.
"Her backhands were on point today, and they helped her build the confidence to take risks and swing hard throughout the match. She had an absolutely solid day of tennis today. Knowing that Ava has two more years of tennis, makes this accomplishment just one more stepping stone to a promising high school tennis career."
Finnegan, who started the day with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Oregon's Anna Johnson, suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Edgewood's Hannah Poehling in the third-place match.
At No. 4 singles, Hahn received a bye before picking up a 6-2, 6-0 win over Sauk Prairie's Emilia Pape, who had claimed a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 10-6 win over Oregon's Anna Martin in the first round. Hahn faced Edgewood's Ella Kory in the finals, claiming a 7-5, 6-2 win. Pape took third with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Portage's Hannah Kallungi.
Sauk Prairie's Quinlyn Mack took second at No. 1 singles. The senior claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win over Monroe's Kylie Miller and Baraboo's Maggie Cleary before running into Edgewood's Lily Olson, who claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win over Mack to win the title.
"Quinlyn built up her momentum and level of play from one match to the other," Slosarek said. "Having gained the No. 2 seed, we knew that her journey to the championship would be pretty smooth sailing. She started out a little anxious but settled into her game well in the second set of her first match.
"In the championship game, she played a tough opponent who was responsible for her only conference dual loss on the season. Quinlyn began the match a little tight, forcing shots and going for winners too early. However, she started swinging more loosely and freely, running down amazing shots, and executing tremendous singles rallies in her final set. While she came up short, this was a great match to catapult her into the post-conference season."
Cleary took fourth at No. 1 singles. The senior earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Reedsburg's Gabby Weis before a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Mack and a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Oregon's Ella Peotter.
The No. 2 singles title went to Oregon's Elena Behdad, who won with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 victory over Portage's Riley Wood. Edgewood's Lucy Herlitzka and Sauk Prairie's Devin O'Conner took third and fourth, respectively.
Edgewood's Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson edged out Sauk Prairie's Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh in the No. 2 doubles championship. Baraboo's Claire Bildsten and Annie Langkamp took third with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 win over Reedsburg's Yerly Rothwell and Ashley Crary.
"These two continue to get better and better," Slosarek said. "They are finding their stride and peaking at the right time in the season."
Edgewood's Molly Poehling and Grace Imhoff won the No. 3 doubles title with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Reedsburg's Maria Ruiz and Stephanie Torrez, and a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sauk Prairie's Molly Diske and Ally Shelton.
Diske and Shelton rallied for a 6-3, 6-2 win over Baraboo's Eryn Benson and Adrienne Crubel in the third-place match.
"They had great communication, aggressive net play and well-placed groundstrokes in this match," Slosarek said. "It was a great way for them to finish the day."
Baraboo and Reedsburg will play in the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central subsectional on Oct. 4, while Sauk Prairie is scheduled to compete in the Waunakee subsectional on Oct. 4. Both meets will feed into the Waunakee sectional on Oct. 6.