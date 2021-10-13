Baraboo's Koppie, Lewison join Sauk Prairie's Mack at state tennis Thursday

Sauk Prairie's Quinlyn Mack will take the court at state for the third time Thursday, while Baraboo's Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison will compete in the WIAA Division 1 individual championships for the first time.

Mack, who sat out last season, will be making her third and final trip to state, which will be held from Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. The senior is 1-2 in her first two appearances, going 0-1 as a freshman before winning her first-round match in 2019. She has accounted for three of Sauk Prairie's four state berths since 2003.

"After experiencing a tough subsectional loss during her sophomore year and then making state through a special qualifier placement, it was thrilling to see her punch her own ticket to state this year," Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek said after sectionals. "Her game has evolved to be much more well-rounded. She made some smart decisions in this match to play the opponent in front of her to get the job done.

"We are incredibly proud of Quinlyn's return season. While I am so proud that she was able to qualify for the state tournament again this year, I am even happier to see her enjoying herself on the court. She loves the game, and that's what matters."