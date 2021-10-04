Baraboo's Koppie, Lewison remain unbeaten, advance to sectionals along with Bildsten, Langkamp

Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison are still perfect.
The Baraboo seniors will carry a 22-0 record into sectionals after advancing — along with teammates Claire Bildsten and Annie Langkamp — through Monday’s WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central subsectional.
Koppie and Lewison, who won the Badger West Conference No. 1 doubles title last week, entered the day needing just one win at Green Island Tennis Facility in La Crosse. They made quick work of it, rolling to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Portage’s Molly Voigt and Allison Kallungi to advance at No. 1 doubles.
"They did what was expected," Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said. "They're just cruising right now. Hopefully we'll keep that going. They're playing really good tennis."
Koppie and Lewison need just one more win to become Baraboo's first state qualifiers since senior Emma Saiz competed in 2012. With eight No. 1 doubles teams remaining in the sectional, they’ll open the meet at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison by facing Waunakee's Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz. Koppie and Lewison claimed a 6-4, 6-2 home win over Rogers and Statz during Badger West dual play in August.
"We're 22-0 and we've won some very tough matches and survived a few glitches along the way," Kruse said. "It's been a really good season. It's been incredible. It's been a lot of fun coaching them, and their success has been amazing."
Holmen’s Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke and La Crosse Central’s Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson also advanced through subsectionals at No. 1 doubles.
Only two sectional spots were up for grabs in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles flights. One of them went to Bildsten and Langkamp, who went 2-0 on Monday to advance at No. 2 doubles.
"They're really jelling," Kruse said. "They did a really nice job today."
Bildsten, a senior, and Langkamp, a sophomore, claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over La Crosse Logan’s Grace Pepin and Audrey Endrizzi before earning a 6-2, 6-2 win over Reedsburg’s Yerly Rothwell and Ashley Crary.
"They played together last year and had a pretty good run," Kruse said of Bildsten and Langkamp, noting that they started this season by playing some singles. "A couple weeks ago, we just decided to stick with doubles, 'you guys were good last year, let's try it again.' They were pretty good out of the gate and then they really jelled and played really well today. It was a very clean four sets, they were never in trouble."
Rothwell and Crary came up a match short of advancing after starting their day with a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win over Onalaska’s Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti. Portage’s No. 2 doubles duo of Lauren Hein and Emily Brees suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Holmen’s Madelynne Pehl and Adeline Miller in the opening round.
Stephanie Torres and Maria Ruiz, Reedsburg's lone sectional qualifiers, will take the court Wednesday at No. 3 doubles. On Monday, Torres and Ruiz received a first-round bye before claiming a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Baraboo’s Eryn Benson and Adrienne Crubel. Benson and Crubel had started their day with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Sparta’s Libby Oswald and Kira Markuson.
No area players advanced through the La Crosse Central subsectional in singles play.
Reedsburg’s Gabby Weis claimed a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sparta’s Nadia Tovar at No. 1 singles, then suffered a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Tomah’s Cadence Thomson. Baraboo’s Maggie Cleary received a bye before suffering a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 loss to La Crosse Logan’s Sydney Roswall.
"The girl from Logan had beaten her 6-3, 6-1 in the first match of the season, and Maggie went three sets with her and really played well," Kruse said of Cleary. "I think that second set was the best I've ever seen Maggie play."
Portage’s Izzy Krueger fell 6-1, 6-3 to Holmen’s Natalie Stitt at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Baraboo’s Alice Davies earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over Reedsburg’s Katelyn Wilhelm before losing, 6-1, 6-0, to Holmen’s Isabel Ploessl, the No. 1 seed.
"It was a tough draw. Alice is as good as anyone at No. 2 singles," Kruse said. "But she played well. I think in the last two or three weeks she's played her best tennis."
Portage’s Riley Wood claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win over Tomah’s Olivia Czarnecki at No. 2 singles before suffering a 6-3, 6-1 loss to La Crosse Logan’s Tatyana Roberts. Ploessl and Roberts moved on to Wednesday's meet.
Baraboo’s Emily Finnegan earned a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Tomah’s Sabin Steinhoff at No. 3 singles. Finnegan went on to suffer a 7-6 (5), 6-1 loss to La Crosse Central’s Allison Culp, who also knocked out Portage's Ruby Atkinson by a score of 6-1, 6-0.
"Emily was the No. 6 seed and upset the No. 3 seed before losing to the No. 2 seed," Kruse said. "And the first set was a tiebreaker that I think just took the wind out of her sails. The second set she played well, but didn't quite have the gas in the tank. I think she played her best tennis of the season."
Emma Rockweiler, Reedsburg's No. 3 singles player, earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over La Crosse Logan’s Kamryann Korish before suffering a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1 loss to Holmen’s Delaney Gelder, who advanced alongside Culp.
Baraboo’s Eva Huffaker suffered a 6-0, 6-2 loss to La Crosse Logan’s Ingrid Trapp at No. 4 singles. After claiming a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7) win over Onalaska's Laura Scala, Reedsburg’s Halle Hahn dropped a 6-2, 7-5 match to La Crosse Central’s Allie Schlicht. Hannah Kallungi, of Portage, had her season ended by a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Schlicht, who advanced along with Holmen's Emma Goede.
Mack gets through Waunakee subsectional
Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack will join the Baraboo and Reedsburg qualifiers at Wednesday's sectional in Madison.
Mack qualified out of the Waunakee regional on Monday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang at No. 1 singles. Mack went to state as a freshman and sophomore, going 1-2 in three total matches before sitting out her junior season.
At No. 2 singles, Sauk Prairie's Devin O’Connor suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Middleton’s Sonya Agapov, who advanced along with Madison West’s Tyra Gustavson.
Ava Andres dropped a 6-3, 6-4 match to Madison West’s Greta Becker at No. 3 singles, while Emilia Pape suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Verona’s Elsa Queoff at No. 4 singles.
Sauk Prairie's No. 1 doubles duo of Lauren Frey and Faith Holler suffered a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Madison West’s Abby Lin and Molly Ryan. Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh lost, 6-2, 6-2, to Madison Memorial’s Elfin Wiriyan and Emily Cai at No. 2 doubles. Molly Diske and Allison Shelton suffered a 7-5, 6-2 loss to Middleton’s Cate Ohly and Caroline Sax at No. 3 doubles.