Baraboo's Koppie, Lewison remain unbeaten, advance to sectionals along with Bildsten, Langkamp

Holmen’s Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke and La Crosse Central’s Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson also advanced through subsectionals at No. 1 doubles.

Only two sectional spots were up for grabs in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles flights. One of them went to Bildsten and Langkamp, who went 2-0 on Monday to advance at No. 2 doubles.

"They're really jelling," Kruse said. "They did a really nice job today."

Bildsten, a senior, and Langkamp, a sophomore, claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over La Crosse Logan’s Grace Pepin and Audrey Endrizzi before earning a 6-2, 6-2 win over Reedsburg’s Yerly Rothwell and Ashley Crary.

"They played together last year and had a pretty good run," Kruse said of Bildsten and Langkamp, noting that they started this season by playing some singles. "A couple weeks ago, we just decided to stick with doubles, 'you guys were good last year, let's try it again.' They were pretty good out of the gate and then they really jelled and played really well today. It was a very clean four sets, they were never in trouble."