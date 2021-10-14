Baraboo's Lewison, Koppie rebound from first two losses of year, roll in state girls tennis debut

They did much more than that.

Lewison and Koppie were in complete control against the Broncos' tandem, rolling to a 6-2 win in the first set before keeping the foot on the gas for an identical score in the second.

Even in the win, Kruse noted how Koppie’s “forehand wasn’t there,” but the pair easily shrugged that off.

“They made up for it in a lot of different ways; serving, play at the net and just doing nice backhands,” he said. “So really, both of them are complete players that can do everything, and they don’t need everything to be working every time they hit the court.

“I’ve been impressed with them the whole season; they’ve had a ton of close matches and come through most of them with flying colors.”

The ability to pick up one another has been central to that success, which ballooned to a 24-2 record following Thursday’s opening-round victory.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s nothing new to the pair, who have played together since they were freshmen.

“if someone is down, we always rely on the other person to pick each other up. It’s been rare that we’ve both been on our top game, but we can’t be beat. We just have to find that again,” Lewison said.