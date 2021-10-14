Baraboo's Lewison, Koppie rebound from first two losses of year, roll in state girls tennis debut

MADISON — It’s cliché but for most undefeated teams, while deflating, their first loss of the season is usually viewed as a positive.
When Baraboo seniors Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie suffered their first two defeats of the year at last week’s WIAA Division 1 Waunakee sectional, coach Karll Kruse knew the tandem would bounce back.
The Thunderbird duo did just that in style Thursday, cruising past Union Grove’s Abby Wilks and Sam Chizek in their opening match on Day 1 of the three-day Div. 1 individual state tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
“They’re mentally strong kids to begin with, and we played two really good, quality teams in the last two rounds of sectionals. And Waunakee is pretty good too, so I thought we played three quality teams, and for me it was how practice would go, and we had some really good practice days,” Kruse said of the team’s losses and prep ahead of their state debut. “I knew they’d bounce back and they wanted to make it one more day. That’s the goal; make it one more day and see what we do.”
Just getting to state was rewarding for the pair, especially after the T-Birds opted out of the postseason last fall.
“It’s really special to us that we finally got here,” Lewison said. “We were just trying to have fun in that match, just soak it all in.”
They did much more than that.
Lewison and Koppie were in complete control against the Broncos' tandem, rolling to a 6-2 win in the first set before keeping the foot on the gas for an identical score in the second.
Even in the win, Kruse noted how Koppie’s “forehand wasn’t there,” but the pair easily shrugged that off.
“They made up for it in a lot of different ways; serving, play at the net and just doing nice backhands,” he said. “So really, both of them are complete players that can do everything, and they don’t need everything to be working every time they hit the court.
“I’ve been impressed with them the whole season; they’ve had a ton of close matches and come through most of them with flying colors.”
The ability to pick up one another has been central to that success, which ballooned to a 24-2 record following Thursday’s opening-round victory.
It’s nothing new to the pair, who have played together since they were freshmen.
“if someone is down, we always rely on the other person to pick each other up. It’s been rare that we’ve both been on our top game, but we can’t be beat. We just have to find that again,” Lewison said.
“When we do that, we’re like unstoppable,” Koppie added.
They’ll look to do just that Friday morning when they meet the 15th-seeded pair of Ella Martin and Anna Sueflohn, of Kettle Moraine. Like Lewison and Koppie, the Lasers left little doubt in Thursday’s opener, rolling past Whitefish Bay’s Grace Wu and Elena Kemp in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.
While Kruse admitted “there’s a good probability Kettle Moraine is a stronger team,” given the school’s proximity to more indoor facilities, don’t count out the T-Birds.
“I feel like we’re as talented as any team here, athletically, and we just have to bring our 'A' game and play tough,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any reason we can’t beat anybody here, it’s just a matter of them both bringing it at the same time.”
The girls agree and know that a win, which would make them the first T-Birds tandem to ever reach the Round of 16, would be extra sweet.
“That’d be really awesome, obviously, and we’re hoping to make it through the second round now,” Koppie said.
Mack’s final trip ends early
Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack couldn’t prolong her third career state trip, as the senior fell in straight sets in her opening match against Kimberly’s Julia Gurholt on Thursday.
Despite the early exit, two years removed from Mack winning her opening-round match, Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek knows it didn’t diminish Mack's accomplishments after taking the 2020 season off.
“I think it was a really great opportunity for her; taking a break away from tennis, but coming back reenergized and being able to have that team environment around her,” Slosarek said. “She had a great fan base who came today to cheer her on, and I think it was definitely the right way to cap off her three-year run.”
That three-year run got off to a rocky start when the Papermakers freshman cruised to a 6-1 win in the opening set. Slosarek admitted that she felt Mack (23-9) “went in a little tight” to the opening set. That’s what made the second set rewarding, because, despite Mack falling 6-4 to cap off the sweep, she returned to form.
“I think she was just swinging looser and having a little bit more fun with the match,” Slosarek said. “Knowing she had the experience of being here multiple times, I told her to lean on that and she gave us a good show in that last set.”
It will be invaluable experience looking ahead as Mack plans to continue her tennis journey in college next fall. The destination at this point is unknown despite fielding a number of suitors.