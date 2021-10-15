Baraoo's Lewison's and Koppie's season comes to end in second round of WIAA state tennis tourney

Baraboo’s Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie saw their WIAA state tennis tournament run end in the second round Friday morning.

Baraboo’s No. 1 doubles partners, who won their first career state match Thursday afternoon, returned to Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Friday morning and suffered a 6-0, 7-6 (4) loss to Kettle Moraine’s Ella Martin and Anna Sueflohn in the round of 32.

Martin and Sueflohn advanced to play Hartland Arrowhead’s Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin on Friday afternoon.

Lewison and Koppie put together a huge senior season. They went undefeated through the regular season, winning a Badger West Conference title, advancing through subsectionals and clinching a spot at state before suffering their first loss.

After earning a spot at state with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Waunakee’s Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz on Oct. 6, Lewison and Koppie lost their final two matches of the Waunakee sectional to enter the state tournament with a 23-2 record.

They stretched it to 24-2 with a smooth 6-2, 6-2 win over Union Grove’s Abby Wilks and Sam Chizek on Thursday afternoon. That match made Lewison and Koppie the first Baraboo girls tennis players to compete at state since Emma Saiz in 2002.

