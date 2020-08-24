GIRLS TENNIS: Beaver Dam coach excited to see what 8 returners do this fall

The Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team is moving forward as the Golden Beavers plan to host Portage in a dual match Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Tuesday's opener will be a non-conference match, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Badger Conference to not sponsor a conference season this fall. Despite there being no conference season, Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig said the team is still ready to get rolling.
“It’s something that we’re excited about,” Radig said. “It’s nice to be able to see the kids out on the courts, especially with everything that’s going on and the uncertainty of potentially being able to play. It’s definitely exciting for us as coaches, and I know the kids are excited also.”
The Golden Beavers have been practicing for the last week in preparation for the fall season, and Radig said even though last year's No. 1 singles player Morgan Nelson and last year's No. 1 doubles player Abby Kiesow graduated in the spring, he’s excited to see eight returning starters on the roster.
SeniorHannah Budde was a state qualifier with Kiesow at No. 1 doubles last year, and will pair with fellow senior Madelyn Connaughty this season. Senior Lindsay Propst, who won quite a few matches last season at No. 2 singles, will move into the No. 1 singles slot. Senior Riley Smith is predicted to stick to No. 3 singles from last season. Senior Abby Okon, who paired with Connaughty, will stick to No. 2 doubles, but Radig said it’s uncertain who will be her partner just yet. Okon won 17 matches as a doubles player last season. The junior tandem of Emily Gabel and Brooklyn Torres return to play No. 3 doubles.
“We should still have a pretty strong team this year, which is nice,” Radig said. “It’s obviously hard to replace about 200 career wins between (Nelson and Kiesow), but overall I think we’ll still be in a pretty good spot.”
The Golden Beavers are currently scheduled to have nine dual matches this season, and because of the pandemic, will not have any multi-team events scheduled. Radig said he is talking to a few other programs to see if he can add one or two more duals to the schedule.
“One of the things we’ve always tried to do in the Beaver Dam program is create a lot of different matches and give them a lot of different opportunities to compete against some of top players in the state, and some of the top programs in the state,” Radig said. “With the shortened season, we’re not getting that same opportunities to play some of the teams with the top talent. That’s unfortunate for our girls, because they like those challenges. That’s unfortunate for the program, because that’s something that we’ve always prided ourselves on.”
And with no conference season this fall, there won’t be any conference champions crowned, which is disheartening, because Beaver Dam went undefeated in the Badger North Conference dual season last year and won the conference tournament between both north and south squads.
“I think it was a goal (to do well in conference),” Radig said. “I think it would’ve been a goal. Winning a conference title in the Badger Conference is never easy, especially after the year we had last year. I think it would been an exciting challenge for the girls to try to win conference after the season we had last year. For some of the girls that were going to have to move up and play some of those higher spots, I think it would’ve nice for them to take on that challenge.”
Radig said he’s liked what he’s seen from the team at practice this season. And while the pandemic might’ve played a role in why the program includes just 26 players, which is down some from previous years, Radig likes the numbers on the team. Having fewer kids on the roster allows the team to better social distance themselves at practice, but is still enough to keep the program going.
“With not a whole lot of seniors graduating this year,” Radig said, “it will be nice to keep those numbers up.”
