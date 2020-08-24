GIRLS TENNIS: Beaver Dam coach excited to see what 8 returners do this fall

“We should still have a pretty strong team this year, which is nice,” Radig said. “It’s obviously hard to replace about 200 career wins between (Nelson and Kiesow), but overall I think we’ll still be in a pretty good spot.”

The Golden Beavers are currently scheduled to have nine dual matches this season, and because of the pandemic, will not have any multi-team events scheduled. Radig said he is talking to a few other programs to see if he can add one or two more duals to the schedule.

“One of the things we’ve always tried to do in the Beaver Dam program is create a lot of different matches and give them a lot of different opportunities to compete against some of top players in the state, and some of the top programs in the state,” Radig said. “With the shortened season, we’re not getting that same opportunities to play some of the teams with the top talent. That’s unfortunate for our girls, because they like those challenges. That’s unfortunate for the program, because that’s something that we’ve always prided ourselves on.”

And with no conference season this fall, there won’t be any conference champions crowned, which is disheartening, because Beaver Dam went undefeated in the Badger North Conference dual season last year and won the conference tournament between both north and south squads.