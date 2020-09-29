GIRLS TENNIS: Beaver Dam edged by Madison Edgewood, narrowly losing dual meet 4-3

The Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team did everything it could Tuesday afternoon against Madison Edgewood, but the Golden Beavers still fell 4-3.

Beaver Dam’s Riley Smith defeated Morgan Merchx, 6-1, 6-2, in No. 2 singles. As for doubles, the Golden Beavers' No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Budde and Madelyn Connaughty won their match 6-0, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Brooklyn Torres and Emily Gabel also was victorious, winning their match 6-3, 6-4.

EDGEWOOD SACRED HEART 4, BEAVER DAM 3

Singles: No. 1 - Baluck Deang, ESH def. Lindsay Propst, BD, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 - Riley Smith, BD, def. Morgan Merckx, ESH, 6-1, 6-3. No. 3 - Sarah Dunn, ESH, def. Grayce Klawitter, BD, 7-6 (6), 6-2. No. 4 - Bronte Jenson, ESH, def. Cora Wendt, BD, 6-2 , 6-1.

Doubles: No. 1 - Hannah Budde/Madelyn Connaughty, BD def. Maeve Shanahan/Sydney Johnson, ESH, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 - Brooklyn Torres/Emily Gabel, BD, def. Ella Kory/Ella Johnson, ESH, 6-3, 6-4. No. 3 - Hannah Poehling/Logan Grabbins, ESH, def. Lexi Bird/Emma Wendt, BD, 6-3, 6-1.

