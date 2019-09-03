Last year, Waunakee dealt the Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team close dual meet loss. The Golden Beavers returned the favor on Tuesday afternoon.
Thanks to a pair of rallies for three-set victories, the Golden Beavers edged the host Warriors 4-3 at Ripp Park to atone for last year’s loss by the same score, making a big early-season statement that they’re serious about contending for the Badger North Conference title.
Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig said a week ago that Waunakee and DeForest are the teams to beat in the conference, with Sauk Prairie also in the mix.
After Tuesday, Beaver Dam is squarely also in the conversation — and it was big wins by Riley Smith at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon that propelled the Golden Beavers to victory.
Smith dropped the first set against Alli Larsen but rallied for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 win. Connaughton and Okon did the same, bouncing back after a tough first-set loss to win 6-7, 6-3, 6-0. Three-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier Morgan Nelson and Lindsay Propst were Beaver Dam’s other winners Tuesday. Nelson scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jena Opsahl at No. 1 singles, while Propst won by the same score at No. 2 singles over Gretchen Lee. Next up for the Golden Beavers is another Badger North dual meet against Reedsburg at home on Thursday.
BEAVER DAM 4, WAUNAKEE 3
Singles: No. 1 — Morgan Nelson, BD, def. Jena Opsal, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 — Lindsay Propst, BD, def. Gretchen Lee, 6-1, 6-1. No. 3 — Riley Smith, BD, def. Alli Larsen, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1. No. 4 — Alexis Loomans, Waun, def. Grayce Klawitter, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Trista Ripp/Sara Sowinski, Waun, def. Abby Kiesow/Hannah Budde, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1. No. 2 — Madelyn Connaughty/Abby Okon, BD, def. Eliza Endres/Julia Zabel, 6-7, 6-3, 6-0. No. 3 — Danielle Rogers/Jadyn Statz, Waun, def. Emily Gabel/Brooklyn Torres, 6-3, 6-0.
