The implications were clear.
Both the Beaver Dam and Sauk Prairie girls tennis teams entered Monday’s Badger North Conference dual meet undefeated, meaning whichever team won would gain a leg up on the other heading into the conference tournament on Friday and Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The outcome Monday wasn't nearly as close as their records, though, as the Golden Beavers easily took care of business with a 6-1 victory over the Eagles.
“It feels great simply because I know the amount of time the girls have put in over the last three or four years,” Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig said. “I’m always seeing the girls down at the park and they’re always taking lessons; they’re calling me up during the summer to see if I can come fix this or work with them on that. It’s nice to see we’re putting the time in together and see them be successful."
Teams get a point for each dual meet victory, so the Golden Beavers will enter the conference tournament — which includes teams from both the Badger North and South — with a 6-5 edge on the Eagles.
This weekend, each team will get a point for how well it finishes. Since there are seven teams in the North, the team that finishes best in the North will get seven points, the team that finishes next best will get six points, and so on.
That means Beaver Dam will win the Badger North title outright by taking first and will be guaranteed at least a share of the title by taking second, and could still garner a share by taking third depending on how Sauk Prairie does.
“Obviously, we would’ve loved to win the overall dual,” Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek said. “However, I think we know what we need to do. The girls have some fire, knowing that they could’ve played better today. I think we know what we need to do during practice this week to be ready to hopefully get another chance to play Beaver Dam far into the tournament.”
Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack edged Beaver Dam’s Morgan Nelson 7-6 (5), 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Eagles’ only victory of the evening.
“She adjusted her game so well to play Morgan,” Slosarek said. “She did an amazing job of playing defense when she needed to. Then she really stepped up and put some points away.”
Nelson, who like Mack was a WIAA Division 1 state qualifier last season, was disappointed in defeat, which hasn't happened much for her in her career.
“Quinlyn, is a really strong player,” Radig said. “Morgan did play her twice last year and beat her twice. I wouldn’t say I was surprised — I thought Morgan played well (but) Quinlyn played great. She played solid, defensive tennis. She made Morgan really have to work hard for every point. That becomes deflating when we lose those big points."
Radig said he was happy to see the rest of the lineup pick up the slack.
At No. 2 singles, Beaver Dam’s Lindsay Propst notched a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Sauk Prairie’s Gaia Citro.
“Lindsay just outworks most kids,” Radig said. “That was a prototypical Lindsay Propst match. It was a ton of balls back. She doesn’t do much fancy. She hits the right shots when she needs to generally. She makes her opponent hit one more ball back, which at No. 2 singles is an advantage.”
Radig said it was nice to see Emily Gabel and Brooklyn Torres “get off the schneid” with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory at No. 3 doubles.
Gabel and Torres have been struggling to win close games and in the second set of Monday’s match they were up 5-2, looking like they would win easily. However, they lost the next four games.
“Most kids might throw in the towel there and say, ‘OK, we’re losing,’” Radig said. “They won the next game and Brooklyn hurt her ankle. They fought through it and ended up winning the tiebreaker 7 (points to) 5.
“I always tell the girls we’re shooting for 51% of the points. That’s basically what happened there. We won by two points. It was nice to see them work. It was great to see their smiles after finally pulling one out after they’ve had a couple close losses.”
For the Eagles' part, Slosarek said she was just as impressed with her side's No. 3 doubles tandem of Grace Fauerbach and Emily Querio for not folding when it was 5-2.
“I tell the girls all the time their mental toughness is something you can’t necessarily fix in a week, going into conference," Slosarek said. “We have girls on our team that are really trying and are wanting to win, and battling to the last point.
“That’s something a coach will love and I absolutely appreciate that effort from them.”
Slosarek also came away impressed with how the No. 2 doubles team of Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz kept battling in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 loss to Beaver Dam’s Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon.
“Being a set down, you can mentally kind of check out,” Slosarek said. “They didn’t and showed their mental toughness. I really appreciated their heart in getting that second set, and then battling until it was dark outside.”
Both teams are now preparing for the conference meet at the end of the week.
“It’s just another day that they’ve got to show up and handle the job that’s in front of them,” Radig said.
