GIRLS TENNIS: Emily Brown nets sole win for Waupun in dual meet loss to Kohler
PREP GIRLS TENNIS | KOHLER 6, WAUPUN 1

Emily Brown bounced back from a first-set loss to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 over Kohler's Hannah Shvartsman in No. 3 singles action but that was it as far as victories went for Waupun's prep girls tennis team on Tuesday night as they suffered a 6-1 dual-meet loss to the host Blue Bombers at Sports Core Health and Racquet Club. 

Waupun's Alysa Pattee put up a good fight at No. 1 singles but couldn't win a decisive third set and suffered a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 loss to Sarh Horth. 

Waupun next takes the court today at home against Howards Grove. 

Singles: No. 1 — Sarah Horth, K, def. Alysa Pattee, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. No. 2 — Maria Burrows, K, def. Emily Heunink, 6-2, 6-2. No. 3 — Emily Brown, Waup, def. Hannah Shvartsman, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. No. 4 — Nadia Wandschnieder, K, def. Jenna Tewinkle, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 — Ava Hoffman/Lily Montes, K, def. Kayla Rote/Dulcie Kind, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 — Erin Pellegrino/Natalie Udovich, K, def. Makenya Potratz/Allison Batzler, 6-1, 6-0. No. 3 — Danielle Stoffregen/Meren Weber, K, def. Brynn Yedinak/Danielle Dewar, 7-5, 7-6(4). 

