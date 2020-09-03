GIRLS TENNIS: Okon, Connaughty win big at No. 1 doubles to lift Beaver Dam over Sauk Prairie, 4-3

Late in Thursday’s No. 1 doubles match at Beaver Dam High School, Beaver Dam prep girls tennis coach Ryan Radig walked out to seniors Abby Okon and Madelyn Connaughty to tell them something felt oddly familiar.
The two had paired in No. 2 doubles all of last season and went 17-3 with a ton of very tight sets. And against Sauk Prairie seniors Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kasteltz, Okon and Connaughty found themselves winning a tiebreaker to win the match, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
That victory for Okon and Connaughty helped the Golden Beavers defeat the Eagles 4-3 on the night.
“It was very similar where they would have very tight sets all the time,” Radig said. “I was not surprised. I even walked out and said to them, ‘We’re picking up right where we left off from last year.’ They giggled and they were like, ‘Yep.’”
Radig was pleased with the way the two played because they won the tiebreaker 7-1 and the only point they lost was off a double fault on Okon's serve.
“They played some really great points,” he said. “They served well. We always talk about when we’re in a tiebreaker we want to serve well — make your opponent earn points and don’t give it to them. The one point we lost was on a double fault, but otherwise we had all first serves in and then you’re putting a lot of pressure on the other team to get a good return in."
Senior Riley Smith was out with shin splints, which forced Radig to move some of the girls around in the lineup. Senior Hannah Budde was moved from No. 1 doubles to No. 1 singles, but ultimately lost to senior Taylor Haas, 1-6, 6-2 (10-4).
“One thing I told her I was really proud of her was she went into a spot that was harder for her,” Radig said. “She’s not really played a lot of singles, so that was tough for her. If we hadn’t put her there, I think we might’ve lost the match today because we would’ve had girls playing in spots that were much more tough for them.”
Radig got to keep senior Lindsay Propst down at No. 2 singles, where she defeated senior Anna Ballweg 6-0, 6-0. Meantime, seniors Grayce Klawitter and Cora Wendt got to stay at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Both earned victories for the Golden Beavers.
“Cora was able to get her first win of the year and first win for us in Beaver Dam, which is exciting for her,” Radig said. “I was pretty happy. The girl she played struck the ball well and she fought her to the end. She played pretty well. It was a big win for us, absolutely.”
Radig said he actually counted on Budde winning her match and losing one of the other singles match, but said she struggled playing in something she’s not used to.
“It’s a different mindset when you’re out there by yourself,” he said.
But he put Budde at No. 1 singles because of the experience and skill level she has among the rest of the team.
“Today was definitely a little bit more strategic,” Radig said. “We looked at what would be best for the team to win the match today and ultimately it paid off.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!