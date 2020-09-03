GIRLS TENNIS: Okon, Connaughty win big at No. 1 doubles to lift Beaver Dam over Sauk Prairie, 4-3

Senior Riley Smith was out with shin splints, which forced Radig to move some of the girls around in the lineup. Senior Hannah Budde was moved from No. 1 doubles to No. 1 singles, but ultimately lost to senior Taylor Haas, 1-6, 6-2 (10-4).

“One thing I told her I was really proud of her was she went into a spot that was harder for her,” Radig said. “She’s not really played a lot of singles, so that was tough for her. If we hadn’t put her there, I think we might’ve lost the match today because we would’ve had girls playing in spots that were much more tough for them.”

Radig got to keep senior Lindsay Propst down at No. 2 singles, where she defeated senior Anna Ballweg 6-0, 6-0. Meantime, seniors Grayce Klawitter and Cora Wendt got to stay at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Both earned victories for the Golden Beavers.

“Cora was able to get her first win of the year and first win for us in Beaver Dam, which is exciting for her,” Radig said. “I was pretty happy. The girl she played struck the ball well and she fought her to the end. She played pretty well. It was a big win for us, absolutely.”

Radig said he actually counted on Budde winning her match and losing one of the other singles match, but said she struggled playing in something she’s not used to.