Beaver Dam girls tennis coach Ryan Radig admitted that, at this early juncture of the season, a lot remains to be seen as far as how the team's lineup will ultimately look.
What is already clear, though, is that the Golden Beavers have a talented bunch capable of competing for the Badger North Conference title.
“Yep,” Radig said, “that’s absolutely right.
“We’ve got our top eight girls coming back from last year, when we finished third in conference. I’m hopeful we can move up a spot or two, into first or second.”
Beaver Dam has already been in action at a couple invites thus far and will hit the courts again today at the Badger Conference Challenge in Oregon and Saturday at the Hartford Invite before Badger North play kicks off next Tuesday at Waunakee.
Radig has good reason to be optimistic. Not only will the Golden Beavers be an experienced bunch this season, they also know that they can hang with the best teams in the conference, having lost 4-3 to both champion DeForest and runner-up Waunakee in 2018.
Atop the Beaver Dam lineup this season will be senior Morgan Nelson, who has held down the No. 1 singles spot since her freshman year — making it to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament every year.
Nelson is 1-3 in those three trips to Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, with the lone victory coming as a sophomore in 2017.
Radig said the fiercely competitive right-hander needs only to let the game come to her a little better and she could be in store for a memorable swan song.
“One of the biggest things we’ve kind of been talking about for her is her mental toughness,” Radig said. “I’ve seen glimpse of it where it’s improved, but it’s still not exactly where she wants it to be. And then within that mental toughness, just going back to the basics when things aren’t going right — making sure she puts an easy swing on it and making sure she’s staying within herself and within the moment are the things she’s working on the most.
“In the past, I think that’s kind of what’s stopped her from maybe making that jump to the next level.”
Lindsay Propst will play at No. 2 singles, and Beaver Dam’s top doubles tandem will be senior Abby Kiesow and junior Hannah Budde, who qualified for state last season but lost in the first round.
Radig said Kiesow is the heart and soul of the Golden Beavers’ team, always playing through aches and pains and slumps without making so much as a peep.
“She doesn’t ever complain — she just puts on her game face and she’s out there giving 110 percent,” Radig said. “So it’s absurd for the rest of them to think they can give less than 100 percent.”
Radig said Kiesow and Budde are “still trying to find their groove,” which he attributes to just needing to sandblast some of the offseason rust away.
The other four returning players are Riley Smith, Madelyn Connaughty, Abby Okon and Grayce Klawitter, who are all in the mix to fill out the rest of the lineup along with a group of newcomers that includes Emily Gabel — a player that Radig said he’s been impressed with over the first couple weeks.
“We’re still kind of tinkering with a few things,” Radig said, calling these next two dates on the schedule “tuneups” for the conference slate that kicks off with Waunakee.
“I’m still looking at finding the right lineup.”
