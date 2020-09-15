GIRLS TENNIS: Smooth sailing for Beaver Dam in 7-0 victory over Fort Atkinson

“I told them to go back to the basics, hit the high percentage shots and they won 12 of the next 13 points to win 7-5,” Radig said. “When they listen and they do those types of things, it makes me realize those types of things are making a difference. They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing. It helps.”

Beaver Dam’s Lindsay Propst, who is in her first year at No. 1 singles, defeated Fort’s Olivia Granec, 6-1, 6-3.

“I told her we wanted to work the girl today, hitting a lot of balls with a top spin from her backhand,” Radig said. “The ball was bouncing a lot today and we won a lot of balls in play. She got down early in the second set, but worked through that. It’s a testament to her.”

Beaver Dam’s Riley Smith, who has been bitten by the injury bug as of late, wasn't sidelined Tuesday and defeated Sarah Holzli, 6-2, 6-1.

“For her to come out and play — she played nice,” Radig said. “This was a girl that she could handle pretty easy, but it was nice to see her move around the court a little bit.”

At No. 1 doubles, the Beaver Dam team of Hannah Budde and Madelyn Connaughty played well enough to defeat Fort’s Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones, 6-1, 6-0. However, Radig felt they could’ve played better.