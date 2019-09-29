The Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team entered this past Friday and Saturday's Badger Conference tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison as the favorite to win the North division championship, but the Golden Beavers weren’t counting any chickens ahead of time.
Quite the opposite.
“After the draws came out we kind of went through and went over worst case scenario situations,” Golden Beavers coach Ryan Radig said Sunday of calculating the bare minimum his squad needed to do in order to garner a share of the title.
Doomsday never happened.
Quite the opposite.
Paced by Abby Okon and Madelyn Connaughty’s first-place finish at No. 2 doubles, Rylie Smith’s runner-up finish at No. 3 singles and third-place finishes at three other flights, the Golden Beavers ran away with the North championship and very nearly won the whole tournament altogether — finishing only one point behind Monona Grove.
The Silver Eagles took the overall championship with 34 points while Beaver Dam had 33, which was nine clear of the next best team from the North — Waunakee, which leapfrogged Sauk Prairie to take second in the North this season.
“It went better than I anticipated,” Radig said. “All the girls contributed by winning at least one match, which was really nice to see; I think we were only one of two teams that can say that.
“Not a whole lot to complain about — the girls just played really good tennis from start to finish and it was really fun to see.”
Okon and Connaughty had the most fun of all and they didn’t waste any time getting the good times rolling, either. The duo defeated a team from Oregon in the first round that they had lost to earlier in the year, and it was all uphill from there.
“Winning that match was nice to see, and that propelled them as they went on to win the conference championships,” Radig said of Okon and Connaughty, who beat Watertown’s Hannah Baneck and Cassidy Wesemann 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the finals.
That victory in the championship round was the second straight match in which Okon and Connaughty had to lean on their resilience, having also dropped the first set in the semifinals during a 0-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Waunakee’s Eliza Endres and Julia Zabel.
Meantime, Smith had to endure a marathon match in Friday night’s quarterfinals that lasted almost three and a half hours, winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (5) over Waunakee’s Alli Larsen to advance.
“It was her typical Rylie Smith match; she wasn’t going to give up and inch and the other girl wasn’t going to give up and inch, and fortunately she had just enough in the third set,” Radig said. “That was another really big win for us.”
Smith went on to win 6-4, 6-4 over Madison Edgewood’s Kyle Harkin in the semifinals and then suffered a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Monona Grove’s Maelia Dziedzic in the finals.
Third-place finishers for Beaver Dam were Morgan Nelson at No. 1 singles, Grayce Klawitter at No. 4 singles and Hannah Budde and Abby Kiesow at No. 1 doubles.
Klawitter defeated Watertown’s Danielle Krakow 6-0, 6-1 in the third-place match for what turned out to be a memorable moment.
“When she got done with her final match (of the tournament) and realized she took third, that might have been the biggest smile I’ve seen her have in three years,” Radig said.
Nelson had a tough draw in the tournament’s top flight, going up against Madison Edgewood’s Baluck Deang — who took fourth at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament last year — in the semifinals and losing 7-5, 6-3.
That did, however, set the stage for Nelson to atone for a loss to Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack at last Monday’s dual meet when Nelson defeated her in Saturday’s third-place match, 6-3, 6-1.
“She came out and really took it to her,” Radig said.
At No. 2 singles, Lindsay Propst was able to rebound after only winning one game in the first set of Friday’s first-round match against Waunakee’s Gretchen Lee to win all six games in the next set. Propst then won a set tiebreaker 12 points to 10 to advance.
“A couple adjustments” made all the difference in the second set, Radig said.
Last but not least, the No. 3 doubles team of Emily Gabel and Brooklyn Torres shifted into high gear after falling behind 3-0 in the first set of their first-round match against Monroe’s Ava Petijean and Sadie Conway to win 7-6 (1), 6-3.
With everyone for Beaver Dam winning in the first round to rack up 14 points, expectations quickly shifted from shooting for 20-24 — the number of points Radig said his team would need to finish third in the Badger North at the tournament and thus garner a share of the league title — to shooting for the Badger North championship outright.
“That’s what when we got a little greedy,” Radig said. “It was exciting to see them accomplish a goal they set out to achieve. I was tough on them at times (this season) and the girls responded, and obviously it paid off.
“Winning the conference championship in the Badger is no easy task. It was really cool.”
It was also an accomplishment that more than just the coaches and players could feel proud about, because Radig said the parents of the girls on the team have played a big part in the team’s success as well.
“This year has been a really well-rounded effort from everybody,” he said. “It’s been really great to see — with the effort and the energy that everybody’s put in — to see the girls fulfill that goal. It’s made it a really fun season for us.”
