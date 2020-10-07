GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun, Beaver Dam compete at sectionals; Warriors' Pattee clings to hope of advancing to state

Alysa Pattee didn’t win Wednesday morning at the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament she competed at, but that doesn’t mean her season is done.

It doesn’t mean it’s not done, either.

The top singles player on the Waupun prep girls tennis team would have needed to defeat West Salem’s Madigan Freng in the quarterfinals in order to secure an automatic berth in next week’s state tournament, but when that didn’t happen, the Warriors put in a request for Pattee to make the state field as a “special qualifier” based upon her resume from the year.

Warriors' coach Jenna TerBeest said Pattee should know by Friday if she's selected for the state tournament field.

Pattee and Freng split their two sets, with Freng winning the first set 6-1 and Pattee answering with a 6-4. But it was Freng who moved on by winning a match tiebreaker 10 games to eight.

Also for Waupun at Wednesday’s sectional tournament, which was held at both Altoona and Eau Claire Regis High Schools, Kayla Rote and Dulcie Kind suffered a 6-4, 6-0 loss to West Salem’s Julia Krien and Josie LaJuenesse in the quarterfinals at No. 1 doubles while Brynn Yedinak and Danielle Dewar lost in their first match at No. 3 doubles and then again in the third-place match.