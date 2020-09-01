GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun edges Sheboygan Falls, improves to 2-0 in conference play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This time, the margin for error was a little less. But it was a victory all the same.

A week after opening the 2020 season with a 6-1 win over Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers, the Waupun prep girls tennis team made it a perfect two-for-two on the year with a 4-3 win over Sheboygan Falls on Tuesday evening. Both were Eastern Wisconsin Conference victories.

Alysa Pattee and Emily Brown had very little trouble in singles competition for Waupun on Tuesday, dropping a combined four games while winning in straight sets in the top flight and the No. 4 flight.

Pattee won 6-0, 6-1 over Elle Borrowski while Brown won 6-1, 6-2 over Sophia Smallwood, both improving to 2-0 on the year after also winning last Tuesday.

The other two winners for Waupun vs. Sheboygan Falls were at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, with the tandem of Makenya Potratz and Allison Batzler beating Ava Potokar and Claudia Liebham 7-5, 6-4 in the second flight and the duo of Brynn Yedinak and Danielle Dewar notching a 6-4, 6-3 win over Lexi Hansen and Ellie Kisiolek in the third flight.

Waupun’s Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams are also 2-0 on the year.

The Warriors will look to remain unbeaten in EWC play when they next take the court next Tuesday at home vs. Plymouth.