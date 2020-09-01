GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun edges Sheboygan Falls, improves to 2-0 in conference play

This time, the margin for error was a little less. But it was a victory all the same.
A week after opening the 2020 season with a 6-1 win over Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers, the Waupun prep girls tennis team made it a perfect two-for-two on the year with a 4-3 win over Sheboygan Falls on Tuesday evening. Both were Eastern Wisconsin Conference victories.
Alysa Pattee and Emily Brown had very little trouble in singles competition for Waupun on Tuesday, dropping a combined four games while winning in straight sets in the top flight and the No. 4 flight.
Pattee won 6-0, 6-1 over Elle Borrowski while Brown won 6-1, 6-2 over Sophia Smallwood, both improving to 2-0 on the year after also winning last Tuesday.
The other two winners for Waupun vs. Sheboygan Falls were at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, with the tandem of Makenya Potratz and Allison Batzler beating Ava Potokar and Claudia Liebham 7-5, 6-4 in the second flight and the duo of Brynn Yedinak and Danielle Dewar notching a 6-4, 6-3 win over Lexi Hansen and Ellie Kisiolek in the third flight.
Waupun’s Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams are also 2-0 on the year.
The Warriors will look to remain unbeaten in EWC play when they next take the court next Tuesday at home vs. Plymouth.
WAUPUN 4, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 3
Singles: No. 1 — Alysa Pattee, Waup, def. Elle Borrowski, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 — Claire Liebe, SF, def. Emily Huenink, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. No. 3 — Andrea Hicks, SF, def. Julia Loomans, 6-3, 6-0. No. 4 — Emily Brown, Waup, def. Sophia Smallwood, 6-1, 6-2. .
Doubles: No. 1 — Rianna Krist/Kamy Luecke, SF, def. Kayla Rote/Dulcie Kind, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 — Makenya Potratz/Allison Batzler, Waup, def. Ava Potokar/Claudia Liebham, 7-5, 6-4. No. 3 — Brynn Yedinak/Danielle Dewar, Waup, def. Lexi Hansen/Ellie Kisiolek, 6-4, 6-3.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!