GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun edges Sheboygan Falls, improves to 2-0 in conference play
Waupun Girls Tennis Team

From left, members of Waupun's prep girls tennis team Makenya Potratz, Allison Batzler, Emily Brown, Alysa Pattee, Emmie Kuzulka, Brynn Yedinak, Danielle Dewar, Jenna Tewinkle and Clara Hummelmeier are pictured after the Warriors defeated Sheboygan Falls 4-3 on Tuesday evening in an Eastern Wisconsin Conference dual meet at Sheboygan Falls High School.

 Dan Larson

This time, the margin for error was a little less. But it was a victory all the same.

A week after opening the 2020 season with a 6-1 win over Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers, the Waupun prep girls tennis team made it a perfect two-for-two on the year with a 4-3 win over Sheboygan Falls on Tuesday evening. Both were Eastern Wisconsin Conference victories.

Alysa Pattee and Emily Brown had very little trouble in singles competition for Waupun on Tuesday, dropping a combined four games while winning in straight sets in the top flight and the No. 4 flight.

Pattee won 6-0, 6-1 over Elle Borrowski while Brown won 6-1, 6-2 over Sophia Smallwood, both improving to 2-0 on the year after also winning last Tuesday.

The other two winners for Waupun vs. Sheboygan Falls were at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, with the tandem of Makenya Potratz and Allison Batzler beating Ava Potokar and Claudia Liebham 7-5, 6-4 in the second flight and the duo of Brynn Yedinak and Danielle Dewar notching a 6-4, 6-3 win over Lexi Hansen and Ellie Kisiolek in the third flight.

Waupun’s Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams are also 2-0 on the year.

The Warriors will look to remain unbeaten in EWC play when they next take the court next Tuesday at home vs. Plymouth.

WAUPUN 4, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 3

Singles: No. 1 — Alysa Pattee, Waup, def. Elle Borrowski, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 — Claire Liebe, SF, def. Emily Huenink, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. No. 3 — Andrea Hicks, SF, def. Julia Loomans, 6-3, 6-0. No. 4 — Emily Brown, Waup, def. Sophia Smallwood, 6-1, 6-2. .

Doubles: No. 1 — Rianna Krist/Kamy Luecke, SF, def. Kayla Rote/Dulcie Kind, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 — Makenya Potratz/Allison Batzler, Waup, def. Ava Potokar/Claudia Liebham, 7-5, 6-4. No. 3 — Brynn Yedinak/Danielle Dewar, Waup, def. Lexi Hansen/Ellie Kisiolek, 6-4, 6-3.

