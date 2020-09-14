GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun wins 4-3 over Plymouth on Senior Night, finishing meet that was suspended Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They had to wait a few days to finish the job, but in the end, members of Waupun’s prep girls tennis team prevailed over Plymouth, 4-3 on Senior Night.

The dual meet finished Monday evening at Waupun High School after being suspended midway through the action on Friday because of rain.

Waupun’s Alysa Pattee and Emily Hueninik won in the Nos. 1 and 2 singles flights while the Warriors’ No. 2 doubles team of Makenya Potratz and Allison Batzler was victorious as was the No. 3 doubles tandem of Brynn Yedinak and Danielle Dewar.

WAUPUN 4, PLYMOUTH 3

Singles: No. 1 — Alysa Pattee, Waup, def. Alayna Wilderman, 7-6, 6-2. No. 2 — Emily Huenink, Waup, def. Emma Sprenger, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2. No. 3 — Isabella Toutloff, Ply, def. Julia Loomans, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0. No. 4 — Hailey Batzner, Ply, def. Emily Brown, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: No. 1 — Addy Hill/Riley Meyer, Ply, def. Kayla Rote/Dulcie Kind, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. No. 2 — Makenya Potratz/Allison Batzler, Waup, def. Kayla Sprenger/Megan Fontany, 2-6, 7-6, 6-0. No. 3 — Brynn Yedinak/Danielle Dewar, Waup, def. Emily VonDerVellen/Lucia Blad, 6-1, 6-4.

