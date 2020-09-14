 Skip to main content
GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun wins 4-3 over Plymouth on Senior Night, finishing meet that was suspended Friday
PREP GIRLS TENNIS | WAUPUN 4, PLYMOUTH 3

Waupun Girls Tennis Team

Members of the Waupun prep girls tennis team are pictured afer defeating Plymouth 4-3 on Senior Night Monday at Waupun High School. 

 Dan Larson

They had to wait a few days to finish the job, but in the end, members of Waupun’s prep girls tennis team prevailed over Plymouth, 4-3 on Senior Night.

The dual meet finished Monday evening at Waupun High School after being suspended midway through the action on Friday because of rain.

Waupun’s Alysa Pattee and Emily Hueninik won in the Nos. 1 and 2 singles flights while the Warriors’ No. 2 doubles team of Makenya Potratz and Allison Batzler was victorious as was the No. 3 doubles tandem of Brynn Yedinak and Danielle Dewar.

WAUPUN 4, PLYMOUTH 3

Singles: No. 1 — Alysa Pattee, Waup, def. Alayna Wilderman, 7-6, 6-2. No. 2 — Emily Huenink, Waup, def. Emma Sprenger, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2. No. 3 — Isabella Toutloff, Ply, def. Julia Loomans, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0. No. 4 — Hailey Batzner, Ply, def. Emily Brown, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: No. 1 — Addy Hill/Riley Meyer, Ply, def. Kayla Rote/Dulcie Kind, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. No. 2 — Makenya Potratz/Allison Batzler, Waup, def. Kayla Sprenger/Megan Fontany, 2-6, 7-6, 6-0. No. 3 — Brynn Yedinak/Danielle Dewar, Waup, def. Emily VonDerVellen/Lucia Blad, 6-1, 6-4.

