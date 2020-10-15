GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun's Alysa Pattee cherishing trip to state for herself as well as family, friends who've helped

WAUPUN — When Alysa Pattee lost in the quarterfinals of last Wednesday’s WIAA Division 2 girls tennis sectional tournament, she was denied an automatic berth into the state tournament.
Making it the other way might have provided more of a thrill.
The top singles player for Waupun found out Friday that she made it as a “special qualifier,” only it took a bit for Warriors coach Jessa TerBeest to get through to her and deliver her the good news.
Pattee was on a college tour at UW-Milwaukee and TerBeest had to try a few times to get the senior on the phone. It was a frenzied conversation for both when they finally connected.
“I was actually hiking at Devil’s Lake, and I was trying to check my email whenever I had service. Finally I got a text messages through that said she made it. I tried to FaceTime her and she didn’t answer the first couple times. Finally she did and she was trying to tell me why she hadn’t answered but I was like, ‘You got the spot!’” TerBeest said. “There were people hiking past us and they were looking at us super weird. It was so exciting. And her parents were with her — just to be able to share in that moment, the excitement of that was incredible.”
“She was screaming that I got in,” Pattee added. “She just kept screaming that over and over again.”
Pattee (9-2) will take the court at Sports Core Health and Racquet Club in Kohler at 10:30 a.m. this morning for an opening round match against fellow special qualifier Alexa Robarge (8-8) of Rice Lake. The winner will face either Sophie Whitley (13-5) of Amery or No. 8 seed Kate Smith (15-2) of Racine St. Catherine’s on Friday morning.
TerBeest and the Warriors knew that Pattee had a good chance of being selected despite the loss in the sectional quarterfinals — the top four finishers in No. 1 singles and the champion at No. 2 singles earn automatic berths and then a committee fills out the field from a list of special qualifier nominations — due to her strong resume.
Her only loss on the year was in three sets to Kohler’s Sarah Horth, an automatic state qualifier, during the Eastern Wisconsin Conference season. And the loss for Pattee at sectionals was by two points, 10-8, in an ultimate tiebreaker after splitting two sets with West Salem’s Madigan Freng.
Moreover, Pattee was seeded better than Freng, meaning a number of girls who did automatically qualify for state across the four D2 sectionals had worse seeds than Pattee.
“I had a pretty good feeling that I would get in,” Pattee said.
Added TerBeest, “When she went three sets with (Horth), I knew that if she didn’t make it through at sectionals, that we would have a really good case for special qualifier. And then with the sectional match, only losing by two points in a tiebreaker, shows how good of a player she is and how much she deserved to go to state.”
Pattee has leaned on a number of attributes to have such a successful season. For starters, she’s highly skilled.
“In my opinion,” Pattee said, “I think my strength would be my serve. And then also my ground stroke slice.”
But her experience — her parents started her out when she was about 10 years old, TerBeest said — and her attitude have also played a big part.
“My brother Casey is my assistant coach and he and Alysa connect well on the head game of tennis, and he told her, ‘Alysa, you be the boss of every point,’” TerBeest said. “And Alysa is — she is the boss of every single point out on the court.
“When she is in a good mental head space, she knows exactly what to do — she knows exactly where to put the shot. She’s going to put up a great showing at state — I know that she’s going to do well because her mental game will be strong. She told me she doesn’t even feel nervous for state.”
It’s all been part of Pattee’s evolution as a tennis player.
“She’s definitely grown a lot in her maturity and her mental game in the last year and that’s been very obvious in the matches that she’s played — especially the difficult ones, just that she’s been able to keep her composure.”
TerBeest also said the support Pattee has gotten from her parents Rick Pattee and Melissa Brown has been invaluable.
“They have come to every single match since she started freshman year,” TerBeest said. “I remember one time freshman year, Alysa forgot her shoes and we were going all the way to Kewaunee. She was so nervous to tell me that she had forgotten her shoes, and so she called her mom and her mom was driving behind the bus all the way up to Kewaunee to give Alysa her shoes so that she could play.
“It’s just so important that they get recognition for the support that they have given her all these years. It’s been incredible.”
Pattee has also found her teammates to be like family — so much so that she said making it to state is more than just an individual achievement.
“The best thing this season for me is having my best friends play with me. Our team was made up of seven seniors, so that was the best part of it — because I got to play with them and they got to share everything with me,” she said of the Warriors finishing second in the EWC at 8-1, behind only champion Kohler’s unbeaten 9-0 record.
Her friends aren’t able to attend the state tournament because of COVID-19 protocols, but Pattee said they’ll definitely be on her mind.
“I’m doing it for them, too,” she said of competing at state. “I feel like I’m sharing it with them. I know they’ll be there with me — just not literally.”
Watching this whole season unfold and the way that those seven seniors — co-captains Pattee and Emily Huenink as well as Julia Loomans, Kayla Rote, Dulcie Kind, Allison Batzler and Makenya Potratz — have helped make it an unquestioned success has been a lot of fun for TerBeest.
“The bond that they have as a team has been incredible,” she said. “I really think those senior girls made that happen. It’s definitely something where the whole team feels like we’re going to state.
“She might be the only one playing but it’s definitely a whole team (accomplishment), for sure.”
