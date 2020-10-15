GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun's Alysa Pattee cherishing trip to state for herself as well as family, friends who've helped

“They have come to every single match since she started freshman year,” TerBeest said. “I remember one time freshman year, Alysa forgot her shoes and we were going all the way to Kewaunee. She was so nervous to tell me that she had forgotten her shoes, and so she called her mom and her mom was driving behind the bus all the way up to Kewaunee to give Alysa her shoes so that she could play.

“It’s just so important that they get recognition for the support that they have given her all these years. It’s been incredible.”

Pattee has also found her teammates to be like family — so much so that she said making it to state is more than just an individual achievement.

“The best thing this season for me is having my best friends play with me. Our team was made up of seven seniors, so that was the best part of it — because I got to play with them and they got to share everything with me,” she said of the Warriors finishing second in the EWC at 8-1, behind only champion Kohler’s unbeaten 9-0 record.

Her friends aren’t able to attend the state tournament because of COVID-19 protocols, but Pattee said they’ll definitely be on her mind.