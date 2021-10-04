Host Beaver Dam sees good mix of improvement and success at sub-sectionals

Beaver Dam’s Emily Gabel and Brooklyn Torres were hoping that history would repeat itself Monday during the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis sub-sectional their Golden Beavers played host to at the school’s brand new courts.
It, unfortunately for them, did not.
Still, they have no reason to hang their heads, Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig said.
The seniors, who were seeded fourth at No. 1 doubles — they represented the Golden Beavers’ best seed at the tournament — rallied from behind in the first set and led by three games to open up the second set but ultimately suffered a 7-6 (4), 6-4 loss in straight sets to the fifth-seeded team of Lola Chemer and Ashley Wick from West Bend West, narrowly missing out on a spot in Thursday’s sectional tournament.
“The outcome obviously wasn’t what we wanted, and I know that’s going to make them pretty sad looking back on it. But when you have two teams that are pretty even (that can be how it goes),” Radig said of the fact it was a No. 4 vs. No. 5 match-up and that two teams had played a close match once already this season, won by Gabel and Torres in three sets.
“West Bend West played solid today — they did a lot of things better today than they did when we saw them earlier in the year. And our girls kind of rode the roller-coaster of emotions and struggled once the snowball kind of started, and they weren’t able to adjust quickly enough.
“They lost a really tight match, but I was proud of them. It’s been fun to watch them.”
The match began with a long deuce in the first game, which Chemer and Wick won to break serve right out of the gates.
The West duo then held serve in the next game for a 2-0 lead.
Both sides held serve over the next five games before Beaver Dam broke serve to knot the set up at four games apiece. The Golden Beavers then held serve for a 5-4 advantage but later up 6-5 they couldn’t break serve to take the set and the Spartans duo claimed the tiebreaker.
“We had opportunities and just stopped moving the feet a little bit — on windy days, that can happen,” Radig said of fall-like conditions that did, indeed, play tricks with the ball and posed mobility challenges for the girls.
It looked as though Beaver Dam was going to rebound and force a third set, twice breaking serve to begin the second set for a 3-0 lead.
But after Chemer and Wick broke serve to make it 3-1 then held serve to get within 3-2, Gabel and Torres couldn’t hold serve, losing a pivotal game that tied the match up at 3.
It was at that point that Radig sensed emotions working against Gabel and Torres, and they weren’t able to regain enough momentum to claw back into the match.
The West duo held serve to go up 4-3, broke serve to make it 5-3 and after Beaver Dam broke serve to get within 5-4 Chemer and Wick again broke serve to take the match.
The season concludes for Beaver Dam’s top two players with them sporting a 17-8 record.
“It was,” Radig said, “a really strong season for them.”
Only one round of play, other than “pigtail” matches between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds, was played Monday in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles competition, with the four remaining entries at each of those flights advancing to Thursday’s sectional tournament at Fox Cities Racquet Club in Appleton.
Winners in Thursday’s quarterfinals at those flights then earn automatic berths in next weekend’s state tournament, while only the sectional champions at No. 2 singles and doubles move on. The rest of the field is then filled with “special qualifiers” through a selection process based on their resumes.
Beaver Dam did have a few winners Monday, all of them coming as either a No. 8 or a No. 9 seed in a pigtail match.
At No. 2 singles, eighth-seeded Ida DeVries split sets with Port Washington’s Hannah Stopczynski, 6-3, 1-6, before winning an ultimate tiebreaker 10-points-to-3. DeVries would fall to No. 1 seed Elsa Heinrich of Homestead in the next round, 6-0, 6-1.
Beaver Dam’s Sophia Shave enjoyed the same outcome at No. 3 singles, splitting sets in her pigtail match with ninth-seeded Madeline Figarino, 4-6, 6-4, before taking the tiebreaker 10-points-to-8. Shave then suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to top-seeded Rachel Olafsson from Slinger in the next round.
Peyton Wietzke, one of five seniors on the team for Beaver Dam and a first-year varsity player, claimed an easy victory in the pigtail match at No. 4 singles, beating ninth-seeded Abby Doll of Port Washington 6-1, 6-0 before falling to top seed Jamie Rhodes from Slinger 6-0, 6-1 in the next round.
Sadie DeVries, another of the seniors, and Cameran Schraufnagel earned a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 win over ninth-seeded Madelyn Ksioszk and Gaby Ortiz from Port Washington in a pigtail match before bowing out with a 6-1, 6-0 loss to the top-seeded tandem of Katina Zimmerschied and Libby Plante in the next round.
Perhaps the most gut-wrenching, albeit impressive, loss of the day for Beaver Dam came at No. 3 doubles, where senior Josie Bruch and Nina Winner split a pair of sets determined by tiebreakers, 7-6 (7), 6-7 (7), with Germantown’s Gwendolyn Clay and Madeline Schmitt before falling 10-points-to-8 in the ultimate tiebreaker.
And arguably the most descriptive outcome of the day for the Golden Beavers in terms of what the tournament, and the season as a whole, meant came at No. 1 singles, where ninth-seeded Emily Biel lost 6-1, 6-4 to No. 8 seed Maddy Mudra of Hartford in the pigtail match but did so in a way to be proud of.
Biel lost easily to Mudra in straight sets earlier this season and also lost pretty easily in the first set Monday. But in the second set Monday, she didn’t go down without putting up a good fight.
“So she showed a lot of improvement from in the beginning of the year — she played much better,” Radig said.
“That’s kind of what we told our girls was kind of our goal this year was not necessarily wins and losses, but how much we improved as an inexperienced team,” he added. “I saw it up and down the line-up today, and that was really great to see.”
