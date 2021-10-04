Host Beaver Dam sees good mix of improvement and success at sub-sectionals

Beaver Dam’s Emily Gabel and Brooklyn Torres were hoping that history would repeat itself Monday during the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis sub-sectional their Golden Beavers played host to at the school’s brand new courts.

It, unfortunately for them, did not.

Still, they have no reason to hang their heads, Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig said.

The seniors, who were seeded fourth at No. 1 doubles — they represented the Golden Beavers’ best seed at the tournament — rallied from behind in the first set and led by three games to open up the second set but ultimately suffered a 7-6 (4), 6-4 loss in straight sets to the fifth-seeded team of Lola Chemer and Ashley Wick from West Bend West, narrowly missing out on a spot in Thursday’s sectional tournament.

“The outcome obviously wasn’t what we wanted, and I know that’s going to make them pretty sad looking back on it. But when you have two teams that are pretty even (that can be how it goes),” Radig said of the fact it was a No. 4 vs. No. 5 match-up and that two teams had played a close match once already this season, won by Gabel and Torres in three sets.