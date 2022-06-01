How improved dedication led a Portage sophomore to his first state tennis tournament

PORTAGE — Owen Benck’s first season as a member of the Portage High School boys tennis team didn’t end how he would’ve liked last year, failing to even get out of the WIAA Division 2 subsectionals.

It was after that season the ]sophomore thought long and hard about what changes he could make to improve his game. The biggest was the choice he made at the end of August 2021 to forgo his sophomore basketball season in order to play tennis year-round.

The decision proved to be well worth it as Benck not only advanced out of subsectionals but all the way to the individual state tournament, which is set to begin Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

“I felt very happy because I achieved the goal I wanted to obtain,” Benck said of his fourth-place finish at last week’s East Troy sectional that punched his first ticket to state. “It felt like a lot of the work I did to get there, and to be able to qualify for state, it feels like it paid off.”

That hard work began in September when Benck said he began to practice four days a week at Cherokee Country Club in Madison. Along with his work there, which included group sessions with fellow high school players on three of the four days, Benck said he played in a number of indoor tournaments throughout the high school offseason.

According to Benck, not only were the sheer amount of matches important, it was key in order to see where he needed to improve the most.

“It gave me a sense of where I was, but where I needed to be to beat these people,” he said. “Matches are just super important to grow; you can practice all the time, but you need to get experience in match situations so the tournaments were very important for that.”

Portage coach Sarah Pulliam, now in her 15th season leading the boys program, couldn’t agree more.

“I don’t think he would be where he is at, qualifying for state, if he would not have put in that time,” she said.

“He was a very solid player last year at No. 2 singles, but if he had not dedicated that time, I’m not sure if he would have qualified. There’s a lot of maturity there, so it was beyond just playing tennis, and now it’s strategizing on shots, and adjusting to different players’ performances and how they play.”

Strategizing shots was the biggest focus point of Benck’s improvement during his time spent at Cherokee. Pulliam noted how as a freshman last season, and as a youth during summer school, Benck could hold his own against older players and would routinely practice against them.

“He has the skills — he has the power, the speed and the correct tennis fundamentals — but now he’s elevated his game in order to compete with these other players that are thinking about shot choice, strategizing, timing and placement,” Pulliam said.

For Benck, the turning point came at the end of the offseason with the Cherokee Country Club boys 16-under singles tournament. After falling in the semifinals, Benck defeated Joshua Wang in the consolation semifinals 6-2, 6-0 before facing off with Junhyung Lee in the consolation final for third place.

After dropping the opening set 7-5, Benck rallied to win the second 6-4 before taking the tiebreaker 10-7.

“It was a very tough match and I played really well, and everything just really clicked in that situation,” he said.

Benck faced a similar situation in his opening, do-or-die match at the East Troy sectional. After winning his lone match at the Warriors’ host subsectional, Benck was paired with Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies’ Lake Segel in the quarterfinals of the sectional.

Benck dropped another tight first set, 7-6 (5), but answered with a 6-1 win in the second set to force a tiebreaker, which he grinded out 11-9 to secure his place at state.

“It was just carefree,” Pulliam said of the win. “You knew he cared and he wanted to win, but it was just carefree. It’s like, ‘I’m here. I made it here. This was a goal and we’re going to see what this is.’”

That carefree attitude has been a marked improvement from last season when Benck played more sporadic and could have lost focus. Pulliam attributes that to him being a year older, his time spent practicing in the offseason and playing the full season at the No. 1 singles slot.

“I don’t think as a freshman he was ready maturity-wise, and not to say he was immature or anything, but to have that level of focus he has this year compared to last year is big,” she said. “That’s not to say he was a bad player or anything, but there has been a huge growth in tennis, and overall, maturity. You can definitely see it’s different.”

It’s that carefree attitude that Benck will look to utilize when he takes the court Thursday night as the first Portage state participant since Chris Zimmerman in 2009. Entering with a record of 16-5, Benck will meet No. 6 seed Sonu Beeram (15-9) of New Berlin Eisenhower.

“Just don’t let the nervousness get to me,” he said of the keys to trying to advance to Friday morning’s second round. “I’m definitely nervous talking about it now, but I just can’t let the pressure get to me. Go out and play, and play carefree.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

