How improved dedication led a Portage sophomore to his first state tennis tournament

PORTAGE — Owen Benck’s first season as a member of the Portage High School boys tennis team didn’t end how he would’ve liked last year, failing to even get out of the WIAA Division 2 subsectionals.
It was after that season the ]sophomore thought long and hard about what changes he could make to improve his game. The biggest was the choice he made at the end of August 2021 to forgo his sophomore basketball season in order to play tennis year-round.
The decision proved to be well worth it as Benck not only advanced out of subsectionals but all the way to the individual state tournament, which is set to begin Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
“I felt very happy because I achieved the goal I wanted to obtain,” Benck said of his fourth-place finish at last week’s East Troy sectional that punched his first ticket to state. “It felt like a lot of the work I did to get there, and to be able to qualify for state, it feels like it paid off.”
That hard work began in September when Benck said he began to practice four days a week at Cherokee Country Club in Madison. Along with his work there, which included group sessions with fellow high school players on three of the four days, Benck said he played in a number of indoor tournaments throughout the high school offseason.
According to Benck, not only were the sheer amount of matches important, it was key in order to see where he needed to improve the most.
“It gave me a sense of where I was, but where I needed to be to beat these people,” he said. “Matches are just super important to grow; you can practice all the time, but you need to get experience in match situations so the tournaments were very important for that.”
Portage coach Sarah Pulliam, now in her 15th season leading the boys program, couldn’t agree more.
“I don’t think he would be where he is at, qualifying for state, if he would not have put in that time,” she said.
“He was a very solid player last year at No. 2 singles, but if he had not dedicated that time, I’m not sure if he would have qualified. There’s a lot of maturity there, so it was beyond just playing tennis, and now it’s strategizing on shots, and adjusting to different players’ performances and how they play.”
Strategizing shots was the biggest focus point of Benck’s improvement during his time spent at Cherokee. Pulliam noted how as a freshman last season, and as a youth during summer school, Benck could hold his own against older players and would routinely practice against them.
“He has the skills — he has the power, the speed and the correct tennis fundamentals — but now he’s elevated his game in order to compete with these other players that are thinking about shot choice, strategizing, timing and placement,” Pulliam said.
For Benck, the turning point came at the end of the offseason with the Cherokee Country Club boys 16-under singles tournament. After falling in the semifinals, Benck defeated Joshua Wang in the consolation semifinals 6-2, 6-0 before facing off with Junhyung Lee in the consolation final for third place.
After dropping the opening set 7-5, Benck rallied to win the second 6-4 before taking the tiebreaker 10-7.
“It was a very tough match and I played really well, and everything just really clicked in that situation,” he said.
Benck faced a similar situation in his opening, do-or-die match at the East Troy sectional. After winning his lone match at the Warriors’ host subsectional, Benck was paired with Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies’ Lake Segel in the quarterfinals of the sectional.
Benck dropped another tight first set, 7-6 (5), but answered with a 6-1 win in the second set to force a tiebreaker, which he grinded out 11-9 to secure his place at state.
“It was just carefree,” Pulliam said of the win. “You knew he cared and he wanted to win, but it was just carefree. It’s like, ‘I’m here. I made it here. This was a goal and we’re going to see what this is.’”
That carefree attitude has been a marked improvement from last season when Benck played more sporadic and could have lost focus. Pulliam attributes that to him being a year older, his time spent practicing in the offseason and playing the full season at the No. 1 singles slot.
“I don’t think as a freshman he was ready maturity-wise, and not to say he was immature or anything, but to have that level of focus he has this year compared to last year is big,” she said. “That’s not to say he was a bad player or anything, but there has been a huge growth in tennis, and overall, maturity. You can definitely see it’s different.”
It’s that carefree attitude that Benck will look to utilize when he takes the court Thursday night as the first Portage state participant since Chris Zimmerman in 2009. Entering with a record of 16-5, Benck will meet No. 6 seed Sonu Beeram (15-9) of New Berlin Eisenhower.
“Just don’t let the nervousness get to me,” he said of the keys to trying to advance to Friday morning’s second round. “I’m definitely nervous talking about it now, but I just can’t let the pressure get to me. Go out and play, and play carefree.”
West's Ethan Yu and MG's Chase Lindwall are 2 of them. Here are the boys tennis players to watch
Ian Connell, sr., Middleton
Coming off a 22-1 season and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament, he will try and help the Cardinals back to team state, where they were the second seed among eight teams and suffered a 4-3 loss to third-seeded Milwaukee Marquette in the semifinals in 2021. Connell won in straight sets in the first round at the individual state tournament a year ago before succumbing 6-2, 6-1 to top overall seed Martin Blagoev of Kenosha Indian Trail.
Juan Gallego, jr., Madison Memorial
He was an individual state qualifier in 2021 and finished with a 13-3 record after falling in the first round. Joining him at the top of the singles lineup will be sophomore Gokul Kamath, also a state qualifier a year ago who finished 10-8 after losing in the first round. It was Kamath who competed in the No. 1 flight at sectionals last year, finishing fourth while Gallego won the title at No. 2 to advance. Those two helped propel Memorial to the team state tournament, where the Spartans were swept by eventual runner-up Milwaukee Marquette.
Koji Heinemann, so., Middleton
The Cardinals' youngest but possibly fiercest competitor was the team’s only seeded player of the three who made the individual state tournament last season. He was the No. 12 seed and made it to the round of 16 before an upset loss. He finished with a 23-4 overall record and as an ascending player is a big reason Middleton remains the team to beat not only in the Big Eight but also at sectionals.
Jonathon Kim, jr., Middleton
The Cardinals' leader in wins in 2021, Kim needed a special qualifier berth into the individual state tournament as a result of how loaded Middleton's lineup was. Depth had him playing No. 3 singles in the postseason, and after winning the sectional title at that flight — only the top four finishers at No. 1 and the champion at No. 2 automatically advance — he was selected into the state field of 64. He won in the first round before falling to the No. 16 seed in the round of 32, but after a win a week later at team state, his 29 victories tied him for third in the state for Division 1.
Chase Lindwall, sr., Monona Grove
Seeking his fourth consecutive trip to state, Lindwall returns after making it to the round of 16 in 2021 and finishing 16-4 following a 6-2, 6-1 loss to 10th-seeded Solomon Dunsirn, a freshman from Neenah. Lindwall will be counted on to lead the Silver Eagles even more as they are looking to replace their Nos. 2 and 3 players from 2021 in what coach Charles Pyng termed "somewhat of a rebuilding year."
Tyler Nelson, sr., Waunakee
The No. 8 seed at 2021 state and a verbal commit to UW-Whitewater, Nelson a strong final year after falling 6-4, 7-5 to ninth-seeded Nolan Kubiak from Neenah in the round of 16 last season. Nelson was 15-3 last season. Fellow senior Caden Collins will be the No. 2 singles player, though he went 3-3 when playing in the top flight in 2021 and finished 17-8 overall.
Ethan Yu, jr., Madison West
He was seeded fifth at the individual state tournament in 2021 with an unbeaten 16-0 record but after a bye in the first round he was upset 4-6, 6-1(6) by unseeded freshman Kristian Blagoev from Kenosha Indian Trail in the round of 32, . He is the fourth-ranked junior in the state, according to tennisrecruiting.net, coming in at No. 30 in the Great Lakes region and No. 291 nationally.
Ryder Broadbridge, so., Verona
Broadbridge returns after posting a 7-9 singles record as a freshman. He will once again be Verona’s No. 1 singles player on a team with only two seniorsa mong nine returning players. Broadbridge is the 13th- ranked sophomore in the state, according to tennisrecruiting.net. Fellow sophomore Justin Hutchcroft will be the No. 2 singles player; he went 8-10 last year, and he's ranked 24th in his class in the state.
Aidan Simkin, Sr., Madison East
Simkin will be the No. 1 singles player for the Purgolders, while senior Mantas Kudzin and sophomore Orson Brelsford will pair up at No. 1 doubles for East, "a team on the rise,” according to coach Andrew Johnson said. The Purgolders notched their first Big Eight dual victory in some time in 2021 and have seem numbers in the program grow in recent years, the reason for Johnson's optimism.
Jacob Baldwin, sr., and Nikko Vilwock, so., Sun Prairie
The upperclassman-underclassman tandem was undefeated (8-0) entering the state tournament and garnered the No. 14 seed in the field of 64, riding that seeding to the quarterfinals. They lost in the consolation round and didn't finish in the top six. It remains to be seen how the Cardinals align their doubles teams, though, junior Kyle Helmenstine also is back after coupling with then-senior Erik Spence in 2021 and making it to the round of 16. Vilwock enters the season as the ninth-ranked sophomore in the state, according to tennisrecruiting.net.
Max Dugan, jr., and Hayden Schreier, sr., Stoughton
They were a special qualifier for the state tournament in 2021 and won in the first round before bowing out. One of two doubles pairs to qualify for state out of the Badger Conference — the other pair from Monona Grove has graduated — Dugan and Schreier have the potential to take the next step provided they remain teamed up.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.