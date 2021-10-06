Koppie, Lewison end Baraboo tennis' state drought; Sauk Prairie's Mack qualifies for third time

"In the middle of the first set, they started playing a lot more at the net and crossing over to get balls and it kind of put us out of our normal rhythm. It was smart on their part, and we didn't adjust really well. You wouldn't think that would be enough to push us over the edge, but when you play a good team like that, any foot in the door can be the end of it. I don't think we were quite the same after that."

Koppie and Lewison aren't the same players that Kruse saw that first day of practice in 2018. They had a strong sophomore year as a doubles duo, then went 6-4 during a COVID-19-impacted 2020 season in which Baraboo opted out of the postseason.

"I think they were getting to full form by the end of last year," Kruse said, noting they played 12 matches in the first two weeks this season. "This year, they were in full form by the end of the first week. They were ready.

"They've matured a ton. Their games have gotten so much better and their confidence level is so much higher. Their games have improved tremendously, I thought last year would be the year they got to state and then we'd do it again this year, but last year things just never got off the ground. COVID kind of got the best of us, but we had our season and without that season I don't think we would have had this success this year."