Koppie, Lewison end Baraboo tennis' state drought; Sauk Prairie's Mack qualifies for third time

For the first time in nine years, the Baraboo High School girls tennis team will have someone on the state courts.
The Thunderbirds will have two of them, as a matter of fact, as Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison advanced with a top-four finish at No. 1 doubles during Wednesday's WIAA Division 1 Waunakee sectional.
Koppie and Lewison went 1-2 on Wednesday to finish fourth at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. The seniors started the day by clinching their first career state tournament berth — and Baraboo's first since Emma Saiz qualified as a senior in 2012.
"They're the best doubles team I've coached," Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said. "When I saw them hit the first day of practice when they were freshmen, I knew this was a probability. This is what we were kind of aiming for from the first day. When they're both on, which has happened quite a few times this year, they're an incredible doubles team. Even when they're not both on, they're pretty good and still help each other a lot."
Koppie and Lewison ended Baraboo's state drought with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Waunakee’s Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz in the sectional quarterfinals Wednesday.
"That match was great," Kruse said. "Waunakee played really well, and we played just a little better. We got the upper hand and just kind of played our power game. Big serves. I think we probably hit 40-50% of our first serves."
The teams were relatively familiar with each other, as Koppie and Lewison claimed a 6-4, 6-2 home win over Rogers and Statz during Badger West Conference dual play.
"We beat them early in the year, but that was in August," Kruse said. "I remember when they came off the court, Paige said 'That was the best we've played so far, the toughest match.' They felt that was the cleanest they had played.
"And today, I thought we played really well the first set and we started the second a little slow, but I don't think the match was ever in doubt."
With a state berth in hand, the T-Birds played two more matches to see how high they could finish. They lost both of them — their first losses of the year as their record dropped to 23-2.
"It was a tough ending to a great day," Kruse said. "Of course they didn't want to lose, you never want to lose. But they got what they came for, which was getting to state."
Koppie and Lewison suffered a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Madison Memorial’s Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu in the semifinals, then dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Middleton's Ashley Andler and Rose Ryan in the third-place match.
"They got beat by two really high-quality teams. They were good, close matches," Kruse said. "We never really got the chance to be offensive against Memorial, they were just strong.
"In the middle of the first set, they started playing a lot more at the net and crossing over to get balls and it kind of put us out of our normal rhythm. It was smart on their part, and we didn't adjust really well. You wouldn't think that would be enough to push us over the edge, but when you play a good team like that, any foot in the door can be the end of it. I don't think we were quite the same after that."
Koppie and Lewison aren't the same players that Kruse saw that first day of practice in 2018. They had a strong sophomore year as a doubles duo, then went 6-4 during a COVID-19-impacted 2020 season in which Baraboo opted out of the postseason.
"I think they were getting to full form by the end of last year," Kruse said, noting they played 12 matches in the first two weeks this season. "This year, they were in full form by the end of the first week. They were ready.
"They've matured a ton. Their games have gotten so much better and their confidence level is so much higher. Their games have improved tremendously, I thought last year would be the year they got to state and then we'd do it again this year, but last year things just never got off the ground. COVID kind of got the best of us, but we had our season and without that season I don't think we would have had this success this year."
Baraboo's No. 2 doubles duo of Claire Bildsten and Annie Langkamp also competed at sectionals. They suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Middleton’s Bella Conrad and Amy Li in the semifinals, then fell 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum to take fourth place.
Only the first-place finishers at No. 2 singles and doubles get automatic state berths.
"It's tough having your last match, especially Claire, the last match of her career, it's tough to lose," Kruse said. "But they rose to the occasion and played well. It just didn't quite go their way. They're a nice doubles team. They work well together and they're fun to watch."
Sauk Prairie's Mack moves on
Sauk Prairie's Quinlyn Mack will join Koppie and Lewison at the individual state tournament in Madison on Oct. 14-16.
Mack will take the court at Nielsen Tennis Stadium for the third time in her career. The senior also competed at state in 2018 and 2019 before opting to sit out last season.
Mack's return to sectionals saw her start Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinal win over Tomah's Cadence Thomson in No. 1 singles action. Mack went on to suffer a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Verona's Naisha Nagpal and a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Madison West’s Grace Qian in the third-place match.
Mack has accounted for three of Sauk Prairie's four state berths over the past 18 years. When she qualified in 2018 along with then-seniors Taylor Breininger and Camryn Ballweg — who played doubles together — the trio were the first Eagles to reach state since 2003.
“My game has become much more well-rounded than when I was an underclassman,” Mack, who is 1-2 at state, said last month. “I think that I’ve added a lot more variety to my game, and I have a lot more shots at my disposal now than I did as an underclassman. I also think that my serve has improved, mainly in its consistency.”
Reedsburg duo eliminated
Reedsburg’s Stephanie Torres and Maria Ruiz started the Waunakee sectional with a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Middleton’s Cate Ohly and Caroline Sax in the No. 3 doubles semifinals.