Mauston tennis season ends at Altoona subsectional

The Mauston High School girls tennis team wrapped up the 2021 season at Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 Altoona subsectional.

The Golden Eagles had one win on the day, but it wasn't enough for anyone to advance to Thursday's Altoona sectional. The win came from Aubrey McCluskey and Sophie Grzenia, who started their No. 3 doubles tournament with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mondovi's Magen McGee and Mya Hollister. They went on to suffer a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Altoona's Katelyn Beltz and Sofia Bach.

The rest of the Golden Eagles lost in straight sets.

The No. 1 doubles duo of Alydia Barrix and LeAnn Vang suffered a 6-1, 6-0 to Viroqua's Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress, while Brooke Braunschweig and Virginia Waldhart lost, 6-0, 6-0, to Altoona's Greta Schlafer and Khalia Mork at No. 2 doubles.

In singles play, Raina Nava suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Altoona's Josie Rechek at No. 1 singles; Emma Eilers a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Mondovi's Cierra Bollinger at No. 2 singles; Faith Bilski a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Altoona's Lidia Bach at No. 3 singles; and Annah Lund a 6-2, 6-4 loss to West Salem's Allison Harman at No. 4 singles.

The WIAA individual state girls tennis meet is scheduled for Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.