Meet the WiscNews girls tennis award winners and All-Area team

Players from Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg and Baraboo led the performances during the girls tennis season this fall among area schools.

Area teams faced tough competition in the postseason draws while seeking to advance at the WIAA Division 1 and Division 2 subsectionals and sectionals. No area singles players or doubles teams reached the WIAA state tournament.

Here is the All-Area girls tennis team for schools in the WiscNews coverage area.

Player of the year

Rachel Winters, sr., Lodi — Winters sparked Lodi as a player and leader from her No. 1 singles spot in the lineup.

Winters, voted as team captain and MVP, finished as runner-up at the Capitol Conference meet, falling to Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis in the final. Winters helped Lodi finish tied for second in the league standings.

Winters advanced to sectionals, the best advancement for a WiscNews-area No. 1 singles player in either division. Winters (14-6), seeded second, defeated Viroqua’s Allison Zube 6-0, 6-1 at the WIAA Division 2 Lodi subsectional prior to dropping a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Whitewater’s Emelia Howers at the Madison Edgewood sectional.

“Rachel was the leader of our team and did much of the organizing throughout the season,” Lodi coach Joe Birkholz said. “She exemplifies what it means to be a captain of any sport. Others on the team looked to her as an example of how to be a good athlete and teammate. The team will not be the same without her next year and the rest of the team has some big shoes to fill. Luckily, Rachel did a great job getting them all ready for the future.”

Coach of the year

Joe Birkholz, Lodi — Birkholz directed the Blue Devils to a second-place tie with Lake Mills, behind conference champion Watertown Luther Prep, in the Capitol Conference.

The Blue Devils had a good performance at the WIAA Division 2 Lodi subsectional, collecting 16 points, which was the second-best total behind La Crosse Aquinas in the subsectional and entering sectional play.

Lodi wound up sixth with 17 points at the Madison Edgewood sectional, which was won by Edgewood (whose No. 1 singles player, Lily Olson, went on to win the Division 2 state singles title).

WiscNews All-Area girls tennis team

Singles

First team

Rachel Winters, sr., Lodi; Paula Quintas Pejenaute, jr., Sauk Prairie; Stephanie Torres, sr., Reedsburg; Emily Finnegan, sr., Baraboo; Madelyn Casey, so., Reedsburg; Caroline Karls, sr., Lodi; Allison Shelton, sr., Sauk Prairie.

Honorable mention

Lu McGuinness, jr., Beaver Dam Wayland Academy; Giulia Silva, sr., Waupun; Abby Gutknecht, fr., Beaver Dam.

Doubles

First team

Yerly Rothwell, sr., and Maria Ruiz, sr., Reedsburg; Eryn Benson, sr., and Adrienne Crubel, jr., Baraboo; Ava Andres, jr., and Lily Fauerbach, jr., Sauk Prairie.

Honorable mention

Margaret Bass, jr., and Hailey Campbell, sr., Reedsburg; Annie Langkamp, jr., and Peyton Stelzer, fr., Baraboo; Addison Crane, so., and Sam Edge, sr., Lodi; Emily Biel, so., and Ida DeVries, sr., Beaver Dam.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.