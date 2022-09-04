Meet Waupun's Clara Hummelmeier in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our second high school sports spotlight is Clara Hummelmeier of Waupun.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
Clara Hummelmeier, Sr., Waupun
Sport: Girls tennis.
Position: No. 2 singles/No. 1 doubles.
Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory was playing in Kohler on one of there indoor courts my sophomore year. Kohler is known for being amazing at tennis. Their facility is massive with indoor and outdoor tennis courts. As a sophomore, I was quite new to tennis and I knew this was going to be one of my roughest matches of the year as a singles player. All the singles players play on the indoor courts and this was new for me. I had never played on an indoor court in my life and I was so excited and nervous. I was expecting to play outside and had many layers of clothing on for the cold weather. I can just remember pulling off my windbreaker then sweatshirt and long sleeve before I got to the gray tank top and I was ready to play. First, we started warming up with hitting back and forth and hitting some serves. At this point, we both were ready for the match to start. Now I no longer remember the scores of the match, but I can remember winning both sets. I was so excited to tell Jessa, my coach, that I won, only to find out on our bus ride home that I was the only Waupun player to win their match.
People are also reading…
Favorite class: My favorite class is creative writing I took junior year because writing is a challenge for me. I chose this class because I wanted to learn to write better and even write some stories of my own. Within the class period I had some writing assignments like a fairytale. I decided to write about “Beauty and the Beast.” Although I struggled in this class I was surrounded by people who helped me along the way.
Favorite place to compete on the road: Leading up to my senior year my favorite place to complete in high school hands down is at Kohler. The facility has so much to offer. Like having a Lululemon apparel store, an indoor swimming pool, workout area and having inside and outside tennis courts.
Quotable: “Clara came out for tennis as an inexperienced freshmen and it has been such a fun four years watching her grow into the player and person she is today. Clara’s confidence has grown in her tennis ability and leadership as she helps to captain the 2022 team,” Waupun girls tennis coach Jessa TerBeest said.