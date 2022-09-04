Meet Waupun's Clara Hummelmeier in this week's high school sports spotlight

Clara Hummelmeier, Sr., Waupun

Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory was playing in Kohler on one of there indoor courts my sophomore year. Kohler is known for being amazing at tennis. Their facility is massive with indoor and outdoor tennis courts. As a sophomore, I was quite new to tennis and I knew this was going to be one of my roughest matches of the year as a singles player. All the singles players play on the indoor courts and this was new for me. I had never played on an indoor court in my life and I was so excited and nervous. I was expecting to play outside and had many layers of clothing on for the cold weather. I can just remember pulling off my windbreaker then sweatshirt and long sleeve before I got to the gray tank top and I was ready to play. First, we started warming up with hitting back and forth and hitting some serves. At this point, we both were ready for the match to start. Now I no longer remember the scores of the match, but I can remember winning both sets. I was so excited to tell Jessa, my coach, that I won, only to find out on our bus ride home that I was the only Waupun player to win their match.