On a windy afternoon, Baraboo got the better of the Reedsburg in their conference dual meet.
The Thunderbirds won three out of the four singles matches and two out of the three doubles matched on their way to a 5-2 meet victory over the Beavers Tuesday, September 3 in Reedsburg.
Baraboo senior Rachel Walter notched a 6-2, 6-1 win over Reedsburg senior Hayden Stovey in No. 1 singles, Baraboo sophomore Alice Davies scored a 6-4, 6-2 win over Reedsburg senior Alicen Henke at No. 2 singles and Baraboo senior Jillian Shanks defeated senior Shelby Henke 6-4, 6-2 in their No. 3 singles match.
In doubles action for the Thunderbirds, sophomores Lanie Kippie and Paige Lewison bested Reedsburg juniors Brooke Benseman and Danielle Peyer 6-1, 7-5 in No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, seniors Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway picked up a 6-0, 6-4 win over juniors Carly Phalen and Vickrey Cummings.
“Rachel, Alice and Jillian all turned in solid singles performances,” said Baraboo coach Karll Kruse. “Our number one and two doubles teams both cruised in the first sets, and struggled a bit to win in tight second sets.”
Reedsburg’s two wins in the dual came in No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.
At No. 4 singles, sophomore Gabby Weis beat Baraboo senior Lara Justus 6-3, 6-4. And in the lone three-set match of the night, sophomores Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood outlasted senior Kim Jacome and junior Anva Carlson-Edwards 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 at No. 3 doubles.
Next up for the Beavers are a pair of Badger North duals on the road: in Beaver Dam Thursday, September 5 at 4:15 p.m. and in Waunakee Tuesday, September 10 at 4:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)