After opening its season over three weeks ago, the Portage girls tennis team has played matches in places like Lodi, Oregon, La Crosse, Tomah, Black River Falls, Stoughton and Sauk Prairie. On Thursday, the Warriors finally got to taste some home cooking, as it played in its first home match of the season.
Portage’s long-awaited return home didn’t go as hoped, as the Warriors fell to 0-2 in the Badger North Conference with a 7-0 loss to DeForest.
The Warriors were no match for the Norskies, who won all seven matches in straight sets.
The closest Portage came to taking a set came at No. 4 singles, where Portage junior Kyle Owens lost to DeForest senior Sydney Hahn 6-1, 7-5. At No. 3 singles, Portage junior Makenna Bisch lost 6-4, 6-1 to DeForest senior Samantha Schaeffer.
DeForest entered the match with advantage in experience. Portage had just one senior in its starting lineup, while DeForest have five seniors in its varsity lineup.
The Warriors will return to action next Thursday at Reedsburg before returning home to host Waunakee on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
