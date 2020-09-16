PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Doubles sweep sparks Sauk Prairie over Reedsburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk Prairie prep girls tennis team got the best of Reedsburg on Senior Night at Sauk Prairie High School.

The Eagles swept doubles play to come away with a 5-2 home dual-meet win over the visiting Beavers.

The closest match of the night went to Faith Holler and Ava Andres. Sauk Prairie's No. 3 doubles duo held off Ashley Crary and Halle Hahn to claim a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2 win.

"Faith Holler and Ava Andres had a bit of a rollercoaster match," Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. "They played more tentatively than they usually do, which we will chalk up to a full week of rained out practices."

Seniors Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler had no trouble at No. 2 doubles, setting the tone early in a 6-0, 6-4 win over Brooke Benseman and Vickrey Cummings.

"Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler came out swinging in their opening set," Slosarek said. "They used the second set to take some riskier shots, which benefited at times and not in others."

The No. 1 doubles duo of Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz also won in straight sets. The seniors claimed a 7-5, 6-4 win over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood.