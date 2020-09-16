PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Doubles sweep sparks Sauk Prairie over Reedsburg

The Sauk Prairie prep girls tennis team got the best of Reedsburg on Senior Night at Sauk Prairie High School.
The Eagles swept doubles play to come away with a 5-2 home dual-meet win over the visiting Beavers.
The closest match of the night went to Faith Holler and Ava Andres. Sauk Prairie's No. 3 doubles duo held off Ashley Crary and Halle Hahn to claim a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2 win.
"Faith Holler and Ava Andres had a bit of a rollercoaster match," Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. "They played more tentatively than they usually do, which we will chalk up to a full week of rained out practices."
Seniors Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler had no trouble at No. 2 doubles, setting the tone early in a 6-0, 6-4 win over Brooke Benseman and Vickrey Cummings.
"Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler came out swinging in their opening set," Slosarek said. "They used the second set to take some riskier shots, which benefited at times and not in others."
The No. 1 doubles duo of Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz also won in straight sets. The seniors claimed a 7-5, 6-4 win over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood.
"Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz managed to stave off their opponents, avoiding tiebreaks in both sets," Slosarek said. "They appreciate being back together after playing singles last night versus Waunakee. When they work together and use their strengths, they are fun team to watch."
The Eagles' win came on the heels of Monday's loss to Waunakee in a singles-only dual. Sauk Prairie, which features seven of its 20 seniors in the varsity lineup, and Reedsburg split singles play on Tuesday.
The Eagles come out on top in the middle flights, getting wins from a pair of seniors. Anna Ballweg notched a 6-2, 6-4 win over Gabby Weis at No. 2 singles, while Olivia Joyce claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win over Katelyn Wilhelm at No. 3 singles.
"Anna Ballweg has been dialed in to her matches, working the points very nicely from side-to-side and varying her pace on the ball to balance power and placement. She enjoys clipping the line, which makes for some great tennis," Slosarek said. "Olivia Joyce was back to 100% after having a slight injury. She played a very versatile game today — dominating baseline battles and moving up to the net for putaways."
Reedsburg pulled out wins at No. 1 singles and No. 4 singles, starting with Danielle Peyer winning 1-6, 2-2 after Taylor Haas had to retire during the second set of the No. 1 singles match.
Emma Rockweiler pulled out a hard-fought win at No. 4 singles. The junior bounced back from a difficult second set to claim a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 win over Devin O'Connor.
The Eagles will visit Portage on Thursday. Reedsburg will host a dual meet against DeForest on Thursday.
