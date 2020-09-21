PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Experience helps Beaver Dam shut out Baraboo, 7-0

Baraboo coach Karll Kruse knew his girls tennis team had a tough road to travel when the Thunderbirds visited Beaver Dam Monday night.
The hosts sported a roster full of seniors and two juniors while the T-Birds had just one senior and a mix of juniors, sophomores and a freshman. The Golden Beavers used that experience to shut out the T-Birds, 7-0.
“It’s one of those years for us where it’s learning, let’s get this team ready (for next year),” Kruse said. “We’ve got a lot of juniors, sophomores and freshmen. For us, we knew these guys would be tough.”
Kruse knew the eight seniors on Beaver Dam’s team had plenty of experience, and it showed throughout each flight.
“Everybody, I thought played pretty well,” he said. “We just didn’t have the put-aways. We had a lot of long games, a lot of long sets and we just couldn’t put them away. I think that’s experience more than anything.”
It showed in No. 2 singles, where Baraboo junior Maggie Cleary, who was playing in just her second varsity singles because senior Anya Carlson-Edwards was out, found herself in a 5-2 hole in the second set. Cleary came back to tie it at 5, but Beaver Dam senior Riley Smith found a way to win the final two points to win the match, 6-2, 7-5.
“She always does have some of those matches where the games take a little longer, the points take a little longer,” Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig said. “They made an adjustment and I don’t think we made an adjustment quick enough until towards the end of the second set there. That’s on me for not recognizing and helping her out the way I should have. She was able to pull it all together and pull it out at the end, even though she went through spot in the middle.”
Radig said he liked what he saw from seniors Lindsay Propst and Grayce Klawitter at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Propst beat Baraboo junior Alice Roberts 6-1, 6-1.
“Lindsay played very well. I was really happy to see,” Radig said. “The second set, she lost the first game, so I was keeping an eye on her just to see how she’d react. Sometimes we let up a little bit — we win our first set easily and then when we lose that first set, we let up and not play our style in a way we’ve become accustomed to. She came back nicely and reeled off an easy couple of wins.”
Klawitter, who played at No. 4 singles the last couple of years and has been consistent all season long, defeated Baraboo senior Hannah Wielzozek, 6-2, 6-1.
“Grayce has been dominant all year at No. 3 singles, which has been a nice surprise,” Radig said. “I knew she had the game to do it, but it’s nice to see her put those games together and those points together, and keep winning pretty handedly.”
Beaver Dam’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Hannah Budde and Madelyne Connaughty had one or two hiccups in the first set, but came back to defeat Baraboo juniors Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie, 6-3, 6-1.
“I’d hoped we’d get a little closer at No. 1 doubles,” Kruse said. “I thought we started out strong. It’s just tough when the other team is that good. They’re just very solid, but I think we could’ve given them a better match if we’d played our cards right.”
With senior Abby Okon out, Beaver Dam junior Brooklyn Torres moved up from No. 3 doubles to pair with junior Emily Gabel at No. 2 doubles. Beaver Dam senior Emma Wendt filled in for Torres to partner with senior Lexi Bird at No. 3 doubles.
“She’s been impressing me quite a bit at practice,” Radig said of Wendt. “She was going to start playing some more No. 3 doubles for us last week, but some of our matches got canceled. She’s been doing everything right in practice. She’s a great athlete to have because she listens to what we want to do. She understands what to do. She might not always be successful, but she understands where to go with ball and what we want to do with it.”
Wendt and Bird defeated Baraboo sophomores Eryn Benson and Emily Finnegan, 6-2, 6-1.
Meanwhile, Gabel and Torress, who paired at No. 3 doubles last year, defeated Baraboo juniors Claire Bildsten and Eva Huffaker, 6-3, 6-2.
“It was nice to see them do a lot of things we’ve been working on in practice and carry over,” Radig said. “This is a team that last year they would’ve struggled with. It would’ve been tight, but this year they beat them pretty handedly.”
