The 2019 Mauston High School fall sports season officially got underway with the Golden Eagles visiting Tomah for a girls tennis dual meet.
The Timberwolves topped Mauston 7-0 in their season-opening dual meet Monday, August 19 in Tomah. The Golden Eagles also hosted Middleton in a scrimmage the following day at the Lion’s Park tennis courts.
In No. 1 singles, Tomah’s Cadence Thomson defeated Mauston’s Baylee Babcock 6-1, 6-1. Olivia Czarnecki of Tomah topped Ana Turner 6-2, 6-0 in No. 2 singles. In No. 3 singles, Whitney Kuehl breezed past Mauston’s Emma Eilers 6-0, 6-0.
Tomah’s Macy Arch received a forfeit victory in No. 4 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin gave the Timberwolves another match victory with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 win against Mauston’s Emily Patton and Allison Lavold. Tomah’s Alli Batten and Maddy Kuhn defeated Annah Lund and Camille Galloway 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles.
In No. 3 doubles, Brittney Krog and Jordan Kuehl took care of Mauston’s Allison Bilski and Akasha Hill in a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Mauston’s first official home meet of the season came Wednesday, August 21 against Wisconsin Rapids. Next up for the Golden Eagles: a triangular Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. in Holmen, another triangular Monday, August 26 at 10 a.m. in Reedsburg and a dual meet against West Salem Tuesday, August 26 at 4 p.m. in West Salem.
