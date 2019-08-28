In its first home meet of the 2019 season, Mauston fell short against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. But their coach still saw signs of progress from the Golden Eagles on the young season.
The Red Raiders topped the Golden Eagles 6-1 to win the dual meet between the two schools Wednesday, August 21 at the Lion’s Park tennis courts in Mauston.
The highlight of the meet for the Golden Eagles came in No. 1 singles, where Mauston senior Baylee Babcock defeated Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln senior Bellah Vinter 6-1, 6-0.
In No. 2 singles, Lincoln junior Kelly Alekna beat Mauston sophomore Allison Lavold 6-1, 6-1. Lincoln junior Maliyah Fiammini bested Mauston sophomore Emma Eilers 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 singles. The Red Raiders picked up a forfeit victory in No. 4 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Lincoln juniors Rachel Bredl and Taylor Wentland defeated Mauston senior Ana Turner and junior Emily Patton 7-5, 6-1. In No. 2 doubles, Lincoln seniors Allison Abott and Kiara Coombs took care of Mauston junior Camille Galloway and sophomore Akasha Hill 6-1, 6-0. Lincoln sophomore Katelyn Weiler and senior Erik Kester defeated Mauston freshman Annah Lund and junior Allison Bilski 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 singles.
Despite the meet loss, Mauston head coach Fred Hollenbeck was pleased with the progress his young team was showing in the early stages of the season from a season-opening dual against Viroqua to a scrimmage against Middleton to the dual with Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
Prior to the first actual meet of the season, the largely inexperienced Golden Eagles only had four practices.
“They look good. I’m encouraged,” Hollenbeck said. “It’s tough to have just four practices and say ‘okay, here we go.’ You have to teach them how to score, you have to teach them how to serve and you’ve got to try to teach them what to do.”
Following a loss to Viroqua, the Golden Eagles welcomed in some of Middleton’s junior varsity players for a scrimmage in Mauston. Hollenbeck was encouraged by what he saw there.
“The Middleton coach told me that they have 110 girls out. We’ve got nine,” Hollenbeck said. “You can imagine, among 110 kids or so, they could find 10 who can really play. So we played their JVs. And I’d say our beginners looked better than their beginners.”
Against the Red Raiders, Hollenbeck believed that progress continued.
“Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is a Division 1 school. Their coach told me they had 27 kids sign up and 22 showed up,” he said. “She brought the best she had. Our No. player (Babcock) won her match easy. The rest of the matches we lost, but some of them were competitive and some of them weren’t.
“But as I look at these guys, I’m a little more encouraged every time I see them out there. They’re trying to do the stuff we tell them to do.”
