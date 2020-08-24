PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Portage focused on having fun in unique season

In a year that has been anything but normal, the Portage girls tennis team is taking a unique approach to the upcoming season, which opens today with a match at Beaver Dam. The Warriors have decided to not worry a whole lot about wins and losses, and are instead just focusing on enjoying the opportunity to play some tennis.
Portage coach Sarah Pulliam said the approach has the players feeling zero pressure.
“We kind of asked them, ‘what do you guys want to do this year? Are we out to post significant wins, or do we want to switch things up?’ And they said, ‘let’s switch things up,’” Pulliam said.
The team’s let’s-have-fun approach makes a lot of sense this season. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Badger Conference decided to not sponsor fall sports. That means there won’t be any conference matches, and there will be no conference meet at the end of the season.
The new approach also means Pulliam will ask many of her players to get out of their comfort zone, and play in spots that they are unaccustomed to playing in. That will especially be the case on road trips to play teams in Dane County, where schools are not allowed to play doubles matches.
“The pressure is kind of off with the Badger Conference not being what it is. And I don’t know what the state tournament or the subsectionals is going to look like, so we’re mixing up the roster,” Pulliam said. “Singles players might play some doubles. Doubles players, when we go to Waunakee and DeForest and Edgewood have to play singles, they’re not allowed to play doubles, so a lot of them had deer-in-the-headlights eyes and were like ‘oh my gosh, I don’t play singles.’”
And while Pulliam and assistant coach Alex Firari will be experimenting with different lineups, that doesn’t mean Portage won’t have experienced players filling those spots. With Katelyn Gulrud being the only real varsity contributor lost to graduation from last season, this year’s roster of 14 girls is loaded with seniors and juniors that have multiple years of varsity experience.
The senior trio of Britta McKinnon, Kylie Owens and Makenna Bisch made up three-fourths of Portage’s starting singles lineup at the conference meet last season. McKinnon spent the entire season as Portage’s top singles player, giving the Warriors a solid leader returning this fall.
The junior class is also loaded with experience. It is a group that includes Izzy Krueger, Riley Wood, Molly Voigt, Lauren Hein, Ruby Atkinson and Allison Kallungi. All six of those players were varsity regulars a year ago.
“Most of these juniors and seniors, the juniors especially, have played together for several years. So competitively, I think we will be able to perform with other teams, especially against Baraboo. Baraboo will be very good competition, and Reedsburg,” Pulliam said. “When it comes to Edgewood, that’s going to be a challenge, but I think with teams in our area, we will be able to be competitive with, because of the experience is an advantage for us.”
Pulliam said it was hard for most of her players to get a lot of court time in the offseason.
“I don’t know what my expectations are for the season. I don’t know how frequently they were able to practice in the offseason with facilities being closed and no gatherings on courts and stuff,” Pulliam said “Our nets didn’t go up until almost the middle of June. We’ve been practicing well, so I think our performance will be well.”
Practices, which started on Aug. 17, have operated differently from past seasons due to the pandemic.
“The girls have a tendency to congregate when they get there, so we arrived before the first day of practice, marked off the bleachers 6 feet apart,” Pulliam said. “They each have their own spot that they go to every day to place their items to kind of keep them all spread out. When we give announcements, we’re all spread out. We stretch with masks and are all 6 feet apart.”
Matches will also look a bit different. Some of the road matches to Dane County won’t have any fans in attendance. Pulliam said player introductions, which usually happen with players lined up in close quarters at the start of each match, will now be spaced out, and will no longer include a handshake, as players will now just tap rackets to acknowledge each other.
Pulliam, who also coaches the boys tennis team in the spring, had that team lose out on its entire season when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire spring sports season. After seeing the spring season spoiled, Pulliam said it was important to have a season this fall for the girls team.
“I think in general, students are realizing how important these opportunities are,” Pulliam said. “We didn’t know for a while there if we were going to be a fall-sports school, or if we were going to (play fall sports) in the spring. I think this gives them a sense of normalcy. I think it helps them get motivated to begin the school year. … I can’t imagine mentally, not having tennis for them, and then sitting behind a computer screen virtually for the next however many months without anything. I’m hoping kids are realizing that these are huge parts of their lives.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!