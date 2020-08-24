PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Portage focused on having fun in unique season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a year that has been anything but normal, the Portage girls tennis team is taking a unique approach to the upcoming season, which opens today with a match at Beaver Dam. The Warriors have decided to not worry a whole lot about wins and losses, and are instead just focusing on enjoying the opportunity to play some tennis.

Portage coach Sarah Pulliam said the approach has the players feeling zero pressure.

“We kind of asked them, ‘what do you guys want to do this year? Are we out to post significant wins, or do we want to switch things up?’ And they said, ‘let’s switch things up,’” Pulliam said.

The team’s let’s-have-fun approach makes a lot of sense this season. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Badger Conference decided to not sponsor fall sports. That means there won’t be any conference matches, and there will be no conference meet at the end of the season.

The new approach also means Pulliam will ask many of her players to get out of their comfort zone, and play in spots that they are unaccustomed to playing in. That will especially be the case on road trips to play teams in Dane County, where schools are not allowed to play doubles matches.