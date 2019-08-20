The Portage girls tennis team opened its season on Monday competing at the Lodi Quad, and ended up going winless in three dual matches.
Portage found its most success in a 5-2 loss to Baraboo, where Britta McKinnon and Riley Wood netted the two wins for the Warriors.
McKinnon picked up a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles over Baraboo’s Alice Davies, while Wood was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Kelsey Gasser at No. 2 singles. Portage almost picked up a third win over the Thunderbirds, but Kylie Owens ended up losing in three sets to Baraboo's Jillian Shanks.
Portage opened the day with a 6-1 loss to Grafton. Getting the lone win in the match for Portage was the No. 1 doubles team of Anna Tamboli and Makenna Bisch, who defeated Hunter Bault and Savannah Lecter 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
The Warriors finished up the day with a 7-0 loss to host Lodi. The closest match of the day against the Blue Devils came at No. 3 singles, where Owens lost in three sets to Taylor Paar.
GRAFTON 6, PORTAGE 1
SINGLES: No. 1 – Olson, G, def. McKinnon 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 – Wenton, G, def. Owens 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 – Laughlin, G, def. Wood 6-1, 6-3. No. 4 – Aleknavicius, G, def. Kreuger 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: No. 1 – Tamboli/Bisch, P, def. Bault/Lecter 4-6, 6-4, 10-7. No. 2 – Vaderloos/Kretlow, G, def. Voigt/Gulrud 6-1, 6-1. No. 3 – Bault/Lindeman, G, def. Kallungi/Atkinson 5-2, 6-1.
BARABOO 5, PORTAGE 2
SINGLES: No. 1- McKinnon, P, def. Davies 6-1, 6-3. No. 2 – Wood, P, def. Gasser 6-2, 6-2. No. 3 – Shanks, B, def. Owens 6-2, 3-6, 10-5. No. 4 – Atkinson, B, def. Justice, scores NA.
DOUBLES: No. 1 – Lewison/Koppie, B, def. Tamboli/Bisch 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 – Goethal/Holloway, B, def. Gulrud/Kreuger 6-4, 6-2. No. 3 – Feine/Jacome, B, def. Voigt/Hein 6-2, 6-1.
LODI 7, PORTAGE 0
SINGLES: No. 1 – Deans, L, def. McKinnon 6-2, 7-5. No. 2 – Bowman, L, def. Wood 6-1, 6-2. No. 3 – Paar, L, def. Owens 1-6, 6-2, 10-8. No. 4 – Atkinson, L, def. Winters 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: No. 1 – Lee/Breyer, L, def. Tamboli/Bisch 6-2, 6-4. No. 2 – Mayberry/Lange, L, def. Gulrud/Kreuger 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. No. 3 – Potter/Karls, L, def. Voigt/Kallungi 6-4, 6-2.
