The Portage prep girls tennis team had its season come to an end when it went winless at the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central Subsectional on Monday.
Portage’s best chances at victory came at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. At No. 3 singles, Portage junior Makenna Bisch lost in three sets to Tomah’s Whitney Kuehl. The Timberwolves senior rolled to a 6-0 win in the first set, but Bisch bounced back to win the second set 6-2. Bisch was unable to take the deciding set, though, as Kuehl advanced with a 6-3 win.
At No. 1 doubles, the Portage team of senior Katelyn Gulrud and sophomore Izzy Kruger also went three sets in their match against Sparta juniors Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff. The Spartans duo need a tiebreaker to win the opening set, but Gulrud and Kruger evened the match with a 6-2 win in the second set. In the third set, Green and Steinhoff were able to advance with a 10-6 victory.
