The Portage prep girls tennis team came close to picking up a Badger North Conference victory over Reedsburg, but came up just short.
The Warriors picked up victories in three of the four singles flights, but were winless in three doubles matches, suffering a 4-3 loss to the host Beavers on Monday afternoon.
Portage got wins from sophomore Riley Wood and juniors Makenna Bisch and Kylie Owens. Wood rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Alicen Henke at No. 2 singles, while Bisch was a 6-2, 6-4 winner at No. 3 singles. Owens cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Gabby Weis at No. 4 singles.
Portage came close to sweeping the singles matches, as junior Britta McKinnon went three sets with Reedsburg senior Hayden Stovey, losing 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
