PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg swept in Watertown
PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg swept in Watertown

Katelyn Wilhelm
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Reedsburg prep girls tennis team was swept Tuesday in Watertown.

The host Goslings won every match in straight sets. The closest match of the night came at No. 4 singles, with Addison Kuenzi pulling out a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over Halle Hahn.

Aubrey Schmutzler earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Gabby Weis at No. 1 singles, while Danielle Krakow notched a 6-2, 6-4 win over Katelyn Wilhelm at No. 2 singles and Natalia Cortes grabbed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Emma Rockweiler at No. 3 singles.

In doubles, Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood, Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann a 6-0, 6-2 win over Brooke Benseman and Dani Peyer, and Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ashley Crary and Vickrey Cummings.

