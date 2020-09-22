PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg swept in Watertown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Reedsburg prep girls tennis team was swept Tuesday in Watertown.

The host Goslings won every match in straight sets. The closest match of the night came at No. 4 singles, with Addison Kuenzi pulling out a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over Halle Hahn.

Aubrey Schmutzler earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Gabby Weis at No. 1 singles, while Danielle Krakow notched a 6-2, 6-4 win over Katelyn Wilhelm at No. 2 singles and Natalia Cortes grabbed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Emma Rockweiler at No. 3 singles.

In doubles, Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood, Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann a 6-0, 6-2 win over Brooke Benseman and Dani Peyer, and Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ashley Crary and Vickrey Cummings.