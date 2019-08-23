Reedsburg picked up its first win of the 2019 girls tennis season by defeating Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at a triangular meet in Tomah.
The Beavers and the Royals joined the host Timberwolves for a triangular Thursday, August 22 at LaGrange Elementary School in Tomah. First up on the day for Reedsburg was its matchup against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.
In singles action, Assumption’s lone win came in No. 1 singles, where junior Maria Hartley defeated senior Hayden Stovey 6-3, 6-3. The Beavers emerged victorious in all three other singles matches.
In No. 2 singles, senior Alicen Henke pulled out the victory in a tight third-set tiebreaker to beat junior Kate Eithun 6-0, 3-6, 10-7. Senior Shelby Henke won her No. 3 singles match over junior Carly Hintz 6-1, 6-3. In No. 4 singles, junior Brooke Benseman edged junior Julia Drewiske 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Like No. 1 singles, the Royals secured a win in No. 1 doubles. Junior Kendall Schmidt and sophomore Izzy Jungwirth topped sophomores Gabby Weis and Emily Wood in a tight, third-set tiebreaker on their way to a 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 win.
Reedsburg juniors Vickrey Cummings and Carly Phalen took care of Assumption juniors Abbi Berard and Araya Elsen in No. 2 doubles with a 6-4, 6-2 win. Reedsburg senior Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch and sophomore Emma Rockweiler defeated sophomores Erin Heineck and Ebony Zacker 6-2, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.
The Beavers wound up beating the Royals 5-2 to secure their first win of the young season. In its second matchup of the day against Tomah, Reedsburg ended up on the wrong end of a 5-2 final score.
In No. 1 singles, Tomah sophomore Cadence Thomson blanked Reedsburg senior Hayden Stovey 6-0, 6-0. Tomah freshman Olivia Czarnecki cruised past senior Alicen Henke 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 singles and senior Whitney Kuehl topped Reedsburg senior Shelby Henke 6-1, 6-2.
Reedsburg’s lone singles win against Tomah came courtesy of junior Brooke Benseman, who picked up her second win of the day by beating junior Kendra Lene 6-2, 6-1 in their No. 4 singles matchup.
The Timberwolves picked up a pair of wins in doubles action as well.
In No. 1 doubles, senior Morgan Arch and junior Deirdre Martin defeated sophomores Gabby Weis and Emily Wood 6-1, 6-4. In No. 3 doubles, seniors Brittney Krog and Jordan Kuehl scored a three-set win by beating senior Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch and sophomore Emma Rockweiler 2-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Reedsburg did pick up a win in a thrilling, three-set No. 2 doubles match, where juniors Vickrey Cummings and Carly Phalen survived to beat Tomah seniors Alli Batten and Maddy Kuhn 7-5, 1-6, 12-10.
Up next for the Beavers is a home triangular against Mauston and Sparta Monday, August 26 starting at 10 a.m. and a road dual meet against Monroe Tuesday, August 27 at 4:15 p.m.
Beavers drop duals to La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan
On the opening day of their 2019 season, the Reedsburg Beavers dropped a pair of dual meets while in La Crosse.
The Beavers failed to win a single match in 7-0 dual meet losses to both La Crosse Logan and La Crosse Central Tuesday, August 20 at each respective high school. First up late in the morning was the dual meet against La Crosse Logan.
La Crosse Logan senior Enya Szymanski picked up a straight-sets win in No. 1 singles by beating Reedsburg senior Hayden Stovey 6-2, 6-0. In No. 2 singles, La Crosse Logan junior Tia Endrizzi got the better of Reedsburg senior Alicen Henke in a 6-1, 6-4 win.
La Crosse Logan sophomore Sydney Roswall won her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-1 over Reedsburg senior Shelby Henke. In No. 4 singles, sophomore Tatyana Roberts bested junior Brooke Benseman 6-0, 6-1.
The Rangers had similar success in doubles action.
In No. 1 doubles, senior Allison Erickson and junior Jordi Pasch defeated the sophomore duo of Gabby Weis and Emily Wood 6-1, 6-2. In No. 2 doubles, junior Winnie Hilker and sophomore Lauren Jarrett grinded out a 6-3, 6-3 win over juniors Vickrey Cummings and Carly Phalen. La Crosse Logan sophomores Ingrid Trapp and Leah Mattingley defeated Reedsburg sophomores Katelyn Wilhelm and Anna Pillow 6-3, 6-0 in No. 3 doubles.
Following the conclusion of the dual meet at Logan High School on the north side of La Crosse, the Beavers boarded the team bus and made the five-mile drive to the south end of the city for their dual meet at Central High School.
Much like the Rangers, the Red Raiders got the better of Reedsburg in a 7-0 meet win.
La Crosse Central sophomore Kayla Holman beat Reedsburg senior Hayden Stovey 6-0, 6-1 in their No. 1 singles matchup. Junior Rachel Jones was victorious in No. 2 singles, besting senior Alicen Henke 6-2, 6-0.
In No. 3 singles action, junior Camille Blake defeated senior Shelby Henke 6-1, 6-0. Freshman Odessa Barreyro won her No. 4 singles match by beating junior Brooke Benseman 6-3, 6-0.
La Crosse Central sophomores Maggie and Sophie Hannum beat Reedsburg sophomores Gabby Weis and Emily Wood in No. 1 doubles. Sophomore Ella Lysne and freshman Sienna Torgerud were victorious in No. 3 doubles action with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against sophomores Katelyn Wilhelm and Anna Pillow.
In the closest match of the day for the Beavers, senior Ruby Blake and junior Maddie Masewicz edged out a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Reedsburg juniors Vickrey Cummings and Carly Phalen in their No. 2 doubles matchup.
