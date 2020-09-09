PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie edged out in dual meet with Beaver Dam

“It was very similar where they would have very tight sets all the time,” Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig said. “I was not surprised. I even walked out and said to them, ‘We’re picking up right where we left off from last year.’ They giggled and they were like, ‘Yep.’

“They played some really great points. They served well. We always talk about when we’re in a tiebreaker we want to serve well — make your opponent earn points and don’t give it to them. The one point we lost was on a double fault, but otherwise we had all first serves in and then you’re putting a lot of pressure on the other team to get a good return in."

Sauk Prairie's Taylor Haas stepped up at No. 1 singles. The senior dropped the first set to Hannah Budde before rallying for a 1-6, 6-2 (10-4) win.

"The standout of last night's match," Slosarek said. "Taylor started out down, losing the first set quickly 1-6 to an opponent who was playing on all cylinders. However, her unphased demeanor helped her strategize in the second set, working her opponent's weaker backhand shot and battling back to a 6-2 win in the second. Taylor was able to hold the mental edge throughout the third set super-tiebreaker to win out 10-4. Taylor's ability to adapt her game, know her abilities and capitalize on her opponent's weakness won her this match."