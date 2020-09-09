PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie edged out in dual meet with Beaver Dam

The Sauk Prairie prep girls tennis team went to Beaver Dam looking for a little revenge.
The Eagles came up just short, suffering a 4-3 loss in a Sept. 3 dual meet that pitted two evenly matched teams against each other.
"We were hoping to get a little redemption from last year," Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. "We played Beaver Dam in our last dual match last year, tied for the top of the conference. Unfortunately, we came up short there — not without a hard battle. ... History repeated itself, and we came up a little short again.
"I'm proud of all of our players for battling through each point and continuing to build their overall tennis games."
The match came down to a second-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles, where Beaver Dam's Abby Okon and Madelyn Connaughty had enough to hand Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz a 6-4, 7-6 (1) loss.
"They battled hard with great rallies," Slosarek said of Helt and Kastelitz. "Unfortunately, as the sun went down and darkness crept in, we lost some critical points in the second set tiebreak to close out the match and not force it into a third set super-tiebreaker. I am proud of their effort."
Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig said the Golden Beavers' top duo is familiar in that spot, having won a number of tight sets on the way to compiling a 17-3 record in 2019. Connaughty and Okon had claimed a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 win over Helt and Kastlitz in Beaver Dam's 6-1 dual-meet win last season.
“It was very similar where they would have very tight sets all the time,” Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig said. “I was not surprised. I even walked out and said to them, ‘We’re picking up right where we left off from last year.’ They giggled and they were like, ‘Yep.’
“They played some really great points. They served well. We always talk about when we’re in a tiebreaker we want to serve well — make your opponent earn points and don’t give it to them. The one point we lost was on a double fault, but otherwise we had all first serves in and then you’re putting a lot of pressure on the other team to get a good return in."
Sauk Prairie's Taylor Haas stepped up at No. 1 singles. The senior dropped the first set to Hannah Budde before rallying for a 1-6, 6-2 (10-4) win.
"The standout of last night's match," Slosarek said. "Taylor started out down, losing the first set quickly 1-6 to an opponent who was playing on all cylinders. However, her unphased demeanor helped her strategize in the second set, working her opponent's weaker backhand shot and battling back to a 6-2 win in the second. Taylor was able to hold the mental edge throughout the third set super-tiebreaker to win out 10-4. Taylor's ability to adapt her game, know her abilities and capitalize on her opponent's weakness won her this match."
Haas was Sauk Prairie's lone singles winner, as Anna Ballweg fell 6-0, 6-0 to Lindsay Propst at No. 2 singles, Olivia Joyce fell 6-1, 7-5 to Grayce Klawitter at No. 3, and Devin O'Connor fell 6-3, 6-4 to Cora Wendt at No. 4.
The Eagles were strong in doubles action. At No. 2 doubles, Slosarek said that Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler were "playing incredibly well at the net and running down strong shots from their opponents. Their athleticism was on display."
They turned that athleticism into a 7-6, 6-2 win over Emily Gabel and Brooklyn Torres, while Faith Holler and Avery Leigh added a 6-4, 7-6 win over Emma Wendt and Lexi Bird at No. 3 doubles.
"Avery was a last-minute substitution for Ava Andres, who was unable to attend the meet," Slosarek said. "Avery stepped up to the challenge with some amazing angles and strong put-aways. Faith Holler continues to be an anchor for the No. 3 team — losing her long-time partner to an injury, then losing her new partner yesterday. Faith's ability to adapt and support her teammates is incredible."
The Eagles, who are 1-3 on the season, had Tuesday's dual at Waunakee postponed until Friday due to weather. Sauk Prairie will return to action Thursday at Fort Atkinson.
