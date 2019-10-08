The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team's season came to an end with Monday's WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial subsectional.
The Eagles failed to advance anyone to Thursday's Waunakee sectional, as they drew tough first-round matches at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The Eagles took four of their seven matches to three sets, two in singles play and two in doubles play.
Senior Gaia Citro dropped a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 match to Oregon's Lauren Gragg in the No. 2 singles quarterfinals, while senior Jordan O'Connor won her first set at No. 3 singles before suffering a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 quarterfinal loss to Verona's Samantha Breitbach.
Sauk Prairie's No. 2 doubles duo of juniors Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to Madison Memorial's Mihika Shivakumar and Elizabeth Wu in the first round.
In the first round at No. 3 doubles, seniors Emily Querio and Grace Fauerbach lost 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 to Waunakee's Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz.
You have free articles remaining.
Seniors Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck lost 6-3, 5-3 to Waunakee's Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski in the No. 1 doubles first round.
Sophomore Quinlyn Mack, a state qualifier last season, lost a 6-4, 7-5 match to Middleton freshman Sophia Agapov in the first round at No. 1 singles, while junior Anna Ballweg lost a 6-2, 6-2 first-round match to Madison Memorial's Jessica Jiang at No. 4 singles.
Sauk Prairie 7, Lodi 0
Sauk Prairie's regular season ended with a 7-0 win at Lodi on Oct. 3.
Mack rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Dorothy Deans at No. 1 singles, Citro earned a 6-0, 6-4 win over Mya Bowman at No. 2 singles, O'Connor earned a 6-2, 6-3 win over Rachel Winters at No. 3 singles, and Ballweg picked up a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Taylor Paar at No. 4 singles.
The Eagles also cruised in doubles play, with Maasch and Greenheck notching a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles, Kastelitz and Helt earning a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles, and Querio and Fauerbach recording a 6-1. 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)