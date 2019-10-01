Two third-place individual finishes couldn't prevent the Sauk Prairie prep girls tennis team from dropping a spot in the Badger North Conference standings during the two-day conference meet in Madison over the weekend.
Top-three finishes at No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles helped the Eagles score 18 points to place seventh out of 15 Badger North and Badger South teams Friday and Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Sauk Prairie was the fourth-best Badger North team in Madison, trailing Beaver Dam (33), Waunakee (24) and DeForest (20).
That finish bumped Waunakee (9) ahead of Sauk Prairie (8) in the final Badger North standings, with both teams trailing Beaver Dam (12) in a system that combines the results of the conference dual meets and the conference meet. Sauk Prairie had the second-best dual-meet record this season, going 5-1 to finish behind Beaver Dam (6-0).
Monona Grove scored 34 points over the weekend to win the overall conference meet and tie Madison Edgewood for first in the final Badger South standings.
Sauk Prairie's Jordan O'Connor took third at No. 3 singles, claiming a 6-3, 6-4 win over Madison Edgewood's Kyle Harkin in the third-place match. O'Connor had started Saturday with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Monona Grove's Maelia Dziedzic. The senior advanced through day one of the meet with Friday's 6-2, 6-1 win over Reedsburg's Gabby Weis and 6-0, 6-1 win over DeForest's Samantha Schaeffer.
Sauk Prairie's Emily Querio and Grace Fauerbach took third at No. 3 doubles with a 6-4, 6-5 win over Oregon's Sam Mikkelson and Ella Wirtz. The pair had suffered a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Madison Edgewood's Sarah Dunn and Maeve Shanahan, the eventual champions, in the semifinals. On the opening day of the meet, Querio and Fauerbach notched a 6-1, 6-1 win over Portage's Ruby Atkinion and Allison Kallungi and a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over Watertown's Jillian Hesse and Briaunna Konz.
Quinlyn Mack was the fourth Eagle to compete on day two of the event. The sophomore started the No. 1 singles tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Fort Atkinson's Klaire Trieloff and a 6-3, 6-2 win over Watertown's Aubrey Schmutzler before falling 6-0, 6-3 to Monona Grove's Hailey Munz in the semifinals and 6-3, 6-1 to Beaver Dam's Morgan Nelson in the third-place match.
Sauk Prairie's No. 2 and No. 4 singles players had their tournaments end on Friday. At No. 2 singles, Gaia Citro claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win over Reedsburg's Alicen Henke before being eliminated with a 7-5, 6-3 quarterfinal loss to Stoughton's Karlie Halverson. Anna Ballweg lost 7-5, 6-4 to DeForest's Sydney Hahn in her first match at No. 4 singles.
Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck dropped their opening match at No. 1 doubles, falling 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) to Watertown's Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr.
Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz picked up a 7-5, 6-4 win over Monroe's Kerstin Miller and Kylie Miller at No. 2 doubles before losing 6-4, 6-4 to Waunakee's Julia Zabel and Eliza Endres in the quarterfinals.
The Eagles will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial subsectional on Oct. 7, with the qualifiers advancing to the Oct. 10 Waunakee sectional. Both events will be held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
