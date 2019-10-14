Quinlyn Mack will be back at the WIAA Division 1 individual state girls tennis meet.
The Sauk Prairie High School sophomore, who is 13-8 on the season, earned a special qualifier spot and will face Westosha Central sophomore Tristin Jantz (20-6) in the opening round Thursday morning at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. The winner will advance to take on Eau Claire Memorial senior Haya Donin (27-4) or Kettle Moraine sophomore Faith Nosek (26-6).
Mack lost her opening match at the Madison Memorial subsectional on Oct. 7 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, dropping a 6-4, 7-5 match to Middleton freshman Sophia Agapov.
Mack reached state last year, along with the doubles duo of then-seniors Taylor Breininger and Camryn Ballweg. They were the first Sauk Prairie girls tennis players to play at state since 2003. Mack is 0-1 in her career at state, suffering a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Wausau West's Natasha Bailey.
