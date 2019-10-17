MADISON — Quinlyn Mack picked up the first WIAA state tournament win of her career Thursday.
The Sauk Prairie High School sophomore opened the Division 1 girls tennis tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Westosha Central sophomore Tristin Jantz (20-7) at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Mack advanced to take on Eau Claire Memorial senior Haya Donin (29-4), the No. 13 overall seed, in the round of 32. Donin notched a 6-2, 6-3 win and advanced to take on fourth-seeded Lauren Landstrom (37-3), of New Berlin Eisenhower, on Friday — day two of the three-day meet. Donin had started the tournament with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Kettle Moraine sophomore Faith Nosek.
Mack’s sophomore season ended with a 14-9 record. She had reached state as a special qualifier after suffering a 6-4, 7-5 loss to Middleton freshman Sophia Agapov in the first round of subsectionals on Oct. 7.
Mack lost her first state match as a freshman in 2018, losing 6-1, 6-4 to Wausau West’s Natasha Bailey. Last year, Mack, as well as the doubles team of then-seniors Taylor Breininger and Camryn Ballweg, were the first Sauk Prairie girls tennis players to qualify for state since 2003.
