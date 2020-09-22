PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie sweeps doubles play in home loss to DeForest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team couldn't get the singles win it needed on Tuesday.

The Eagles swept doubles play, but went 0-4 in singles action to suffer a 4-3 home loss to DeForest.

"We had a tough 3-4 loss tonight," Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. "Our doubles teams came out swinging tonight with each team recording at least one 6-0 set. The teams did a great job taking hold of the offense throughout the match."

The Eagles weren't tested in doubles play. Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win over Lex Finley and Annie Manzi at No. 1 doubles, while Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Emily Shields and Evi Weinstock at No. 2 doubles, and Faith Holler and Ava Andres grabbed a 6-0, 6-4 win over Morgan Hahn and Grace Galbraith at No. 3 doubles.

Devin O'Connor nearly got it done for Sauk Prairie at No. 4 singles. The junior went the distance against Kaiya Hegarty before suffering a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 loss.

"Devin O'Connor put up a great fight," Slosarek said. "She played an aggressive game that had her opponent blocking back shots in the end. I'm glad to see that she went for the winners, even if the score didn't fall in her favor this time."